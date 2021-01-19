Abilene senior Avery Bryson spurred the Abilene Cowboys with a big second half performance that enabled the Cowboys to win 50-35 over their county rival Chapman Fighting Irish in a rare Monday evening basketball game in Abilene.
The Cowboys looked like they stuck in quicksand in the first quarter and a half of the game as they trailed the Irish throughout most of the first half. The Cowboys didn’t score their opening points until after two minutes had ticked off the scoreboard clock. Kaleb Becker’s jumper put Abilene on the board but they trailed by six. Abilene got a mini run down 8-2 when senior Blaise McVan popped in his first trey of the night and Becker and Kieryan Anderson had jumpers but Chapman’s Trey Adams hit a trey to give the Irish an 11-9 first quarter lead.
Anderson connected early in the second quarter for a brief tie at 11 to 11 but Eli Riegel and Camden Liebau responded with big buckets for the Irish, as they would take a four-point lead over the Cowboys midway through the second period.
Liebau shot in a pair of free throws to increase the Irish lead to 21-16 with just over four minutes remaining in the half. Abilene guard Jaylen West had a nice bucket followed by free throws from Bryson and a buzzer beating three from McVan to give the Cowboys a 23-21 lead at the break.
“That was a huge momentum shift for us after being so stagnate offensively in the first half,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “Credit Chapman for that as they switched their defenses a lot during the first half. They did some good things that kind of lulled us to sleep. We didn’t start pressing until the second half but our guys found a way to get the lead at the end of the half.”
Bryson and senior post Grant Heintz jump-started a Cowboy seven to zero run to open the second half. The Cowboy defense held the Irish scoreless in the third until Liebau hit a trey at the midway point. Becker and Bryson answered for the Cowboys as they took a 34-25 lead to the fourth. Liebau netted a three at the 6:57 mark of the fourth but the Irish would not score again until Jon Jenkins went to the free throw line with 1:31 remaining.
“Chapman wasn’t scoring often in the second half and they jumped into a man defense after missing a shot and we felt a little more comfortable working against a man,” Graefe said. “Tonight was almost the opposite of how we had been playing. We usually have started like we are on fire and then we slow down. I keep trying to tell them that we learn something about ourselves every time out and hopefully we will put a full game together at some point. At least tonight we didn’t give up the lead like has plagued us in the past.”
During that time, the Cowboys got a trey from McVan, a three-point play from Bryson and a driving layup from West to lead 43-29 with under a minute to play. Bryson and Becker were perfect at the free throw line in closing seconds and sophomore Grant Waite hit a ringing three from the corner for his first varsity points of his career. Liebau drove the ball to the top of the key for a three to end the game but the Cowboys prevailed 50-35.
Bryson scored 12 of his game high 14 points in Abilene’s second half. Becker finished with 12 points and McVan had nine. Liebau led the Irish with 12 points and Adams finished with 11.
Abilene improves to 5-2 and will play Concordia at 3 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the SIT Tournament in Salina. Chapman drops to 1-2 and will play Wabaunsee in the Royal Valley Classic.
“We see Concordia right off the bat and actually we could end up playing those guys like four times this season. They are big like us and they have been playing well.”
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 50, Chapman 35
Chapman 11 10 4 10 – 35
Abilene 9 14 11 16 – 50
Chapman (1-2) – Riegel 5, Adams 11, Erickson 4, Jenkins 3, Liebau 12. Totals: 4 (7) 6-12 35.
Abilene (5-2) – Waite 3, McVan 9, J. West 4, Bryson 14, Anderson 4, Becker 12, Heintz 3, Wildey 1. Totals: 13 (5) 9-11 50.
