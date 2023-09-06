The Abilene Cowgirls opened their season with a busy week by playing in both the Hillsboro, and Chapman tournaments.   The #1 doubles team of Adin Bruna and Maddie Murray highlighted the teams results by placing second at the Chapman Tournament.

Head coach Megan Berry commented: “ We had a busy first week of competition.  Tuesday we went to Hillsboro for a new meet and got to see a few different teams.  The girls played well for the first meet and all entries were playing for 3rd place.  The number two doubles team of Summer Bice (junior) and Emery Lady (freshman) walked away with a 3rd place medal.  

 

