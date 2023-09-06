The Abilene Cowgirls opened their season with a busy week by playing in both the Hillsboro, and Chapman tournaments. The #1 doubles team of Adin Bruna and Maddie Murray highlighted the teams results by placing second at the Chapman Tournament.
Head coach Megan Berry commented: “ We had a busy first week of competition. Tuesday we went to Hillsboro for a new meet and got to see a few different teams. The girls played well for the first meet and all entries were playing for 3rd place. The number two doubles team of Summer Bice (junior) and Emery Lady (freshman) walked away with a 3rd place medal.
Thursday we were at Chapman. Consistency is always an issue early in the season and that was apparent today with quite a few double faults and unforced groundstroke errors. The singles field was tough but both Maci Meuli, and Emery Lady gave it their best and had some nice points. Aleah Ortiz and Summer Bice improved throughout the day in doubles and made some good adjustments. Adin Bruna and Maddie Murray took 2nd place at number one doubles. This was their first time playing together and it was exciting to see the teamwork. As they start to hit their stride this season they will be a real force out there.”
(0) comments
