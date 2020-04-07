Senior spring spotlight
Abilene senior Jimmy Brooks was set to begin his third season on the Cowboy golf team as the lone senior before COVID-19 put a halt to high school spring sports.
A two-time letter winner, Brooks shot a season best 95 last year in a meet at Concordia.
“Jimmie looked improved during the couple of days we had on the range,” head coach Mark Willey said. “He was excited and knew he was going to have a good year.”
