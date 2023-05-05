The Abilene Cowgirls used a strong pitching performance in both games from starting pitcher Brooklyn Haaga for a pair of victories at home on Tuesday over the Chapman Lady Irish 3-2 and 3-1.
Haaga who pitched both complete games gave up just three runs between the pair of games.
“I am so proud of how well my girls played against Chapman,” said head coach LouAna Taplin. “I found out at 3:00 that Zoey Debenham was sick, and went home from school. Missing Zoey meant that we had an opening at third base and a spot in the lineup that we had to fill quickly. Regan Burt and Lizzie Brooks stepped up and each played a game at third base, making some important no outs. Brooklyn pitched two amazing games and had a shut out going into the 7th inning in both of them. The defense played very well behind her as well, only committing one error on the night.”
Abilene opened the game with what would be a very important pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead 2-0.
Back to back lead off singles by Hannah Walter and Jordan Signer allowed Haaga to earn an RBI on an outfield fly out, for the first run, followed by an RBI double by Tailyn Needham.
The Cowgirls would then score a single insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning as three consecutive singles by Signer, Haaga, and Needham would account for the run, and a 3-0 lead.
As Haaga and the Cowgirls defense would continue to hold Chapman scoreless through six complete innings, the Lady Irish would make things interesting as they would score two runs in their final at bat, and leave runners stranded at second and third base before coming up just short for the 3-2 final score.
Haaga would earn the victory as she pitched seven complete innings, giving up two runs, on eight hits, while walking two, and striking out five batters
Offensively, Abilene totaled eight hits, led by Signer, Haga, and Needham all with two hits apiece
Abilene would use a big bottom of the second inning to score their only three runs of the game for a 3-0 lead. Things would get started after back to back singles by Hailee Anguaino and Adin Bruna. Abby Picking would then deliver the biggest hit of the game as she would drive a ball deep to the right field fence for a two run triple. Picking would then eventually score by an RBI fly out by KaiLee Crane for the 3-0 lead.
Just like in game one, starting pitcher Haaga would shut down Chapman through six complete innings, until their last at bat when the Lady Irish would score their one and only run for the 3-1 final.
In the victory, Haaga would pitch seven complete innings, allowing one run on five hits, while allowing no walks, and striking out four batters.
Offensively, the Cowgirls would earn seven hits, led by Bruna with two hits.
“ In the second game Abby Picking entered the lineup after being out for the last 3 weeks due to an injury. She laced a triple to right field scoring two runs. That was, by far, the biggest hit of the night” said Taplin.
Abilene will next get ready for their final regular season doubleheader at home this Friday against the state ranked Wamego Lady Red Raiders.
