Brooklyn Haaga pitched the Cowgirls to two complete game victories

Abilene”s Brooklyn Haaga pitched the Cowgirls to two complete game victories over Chapman on Tuesday evening.  Haaga with assistance from her defense, held the Lady Irish scoreless in twelve innings during both games, while allowing only three total runs.  

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls used a strong pitching performance in both games from starting pitcher Brooklyn Haaga for a pair of victories at home on Tuesday over the Chapman Lady Irish 3-2 and 3-1.  

Haaga who pitched both complete games gave up just three runs between the pair of games. 

 

