The 35th Annual Kansas 8 Man All Star Football games scheduled for Saturday, June 13 have been cancelled.
Brock Nelson, Solomon, was selected for the Division I East Team. He is a 2020 graduate of Solomon High School.
Football statistics and accomplishments include being named to the Wheat State All League 2019. Solomon was the 2018 8 Man Division I State Runner-Up.
Honors and accomplishments in school include Agriculture Award for Ag Mechanics in Repair and Maintenance, AG Mechanics Design & Fab Award, FFA Greenhand Degree, basketball 3 years, powerlifting 2 years, football (whole life).
Brock enjoys hunting, friends and family.
Activities and honors in school include receiving numerous awards and certificates in FFA, FFA reporter 2017-2018, 2019 Salina Tech Diesel Mechanics Skills USA State participant and 2020 Salina Tech Diesel Skills USA State participant.
Brock’s parents are Taylor and Aimee Nelson and he plans to attend Salina Area Vo-Tech and become a Diesel Mechanic.
