Chapman junior Taylor Briggs ran Saturday at the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic Cross Country Meet near Lawrence.
Briggs, the two-time defending Kansas Class 4A State Champion placed fifth out of 150 high school cross country athletes from the mid-west.
Briggs’ fifth place time was 18:55.90, a PR for the season. Sophomore Hope Jackson of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Wichita ran the fastest time at 18:31.40. Next was sophomore Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow (Okla.) High School at 18:42.20.
Third place went to Katie More, a senior from St. James Academy in Lenexa at 18:50.20. Fourth was Alexa Rios, a junior from Maize South High School. Her time was 18:54.60.
Briggs’ words after her accomplishment was ‘Still got work to do though.’
