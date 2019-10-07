COUNCIL GROVE – Chapman junior Taylor Briggs set a season personal record time as she won the Council Grove Cross Country Invitational Thursday in Council Grove.
Briggs won the high school girls competition with a time of 18:50. Second place went to Eudora senior Riley Hiebert at 19:42.
Solomon High School junior Aaliyah Smith ran 47th at 25:34. Herington’s Davanne Schaffer ran 35th in a time of 24:00
In high school boy’s competition, the overall winner was Silver Lake senior Kyler Kaniper with a time of 17:02. Chapman finished eighth as a team and had senior Jackson Wasylk cross 37th at 19:08.
Other Chapman runners included Eli Winder (44th) at 19:29, Chris Falls (48th) 19:48, Jon Jenkins ((64th) 20:50, Tyler Dalke (65th) 20:52, Levi Gaston (71st) 21:10 and Ethan Diercks (79) 22:01.
Herington High School runners Koy Mueller finished 49th at 19:50. Junior Craig Rutschman placed 73rd at 21:19 and freshman Trenton Braucher was 80th at 22:03.
Solomon sophomore Tyler McLaughlin ran 87th in a time of 25:41 while teammates Alex Baize was 88th (25:41) and Matthew Ford finished 92nd at 31:14.
In the junior high division, Solomon seventh grader Kiera Smith captured first place in the girls race with a time of 13:28. Second place went to Chapman’s Emmy Gfeller as the eighth grader ran 13:40.
Chapman’s Ashlynn Acevedo ran eighth at 14:05 while Solomon’s Payton Ballou ran 48th at 20:12.
Chapman’s Drew Elliott crossed fifth in the boy’s race at 12:20. Chapman’s Caleb Busse ran 20th at 13:39 while Kolby Craig ran 23rd at 13:43 and Travis Leasure (49th) 15:05.
Solomon seventh grader Logan Hammersmith ran 38th at 14:29. Other Solomon runners were Cooper Carver (47th) at 15:02 and Matthias Baxa (75th) at 23:06.
