Abilene’s Bailey Rock places in Top 10 to qualify for state
BUHLER – Running her best time of the season, but aiming for an all-time personal best of less than 18 minutes, Chapman High School senior Taylor Briggs proved to be the fastest female in Class 4A in the state on Saturday. Briggs ran an incredible 18:12.6 on the Prairie Ridge Cross Country course to win the Class 4A Regional Cross Country meet in east Hutchinson hosted by Buhler High School.
Briggs not only qualified for her fourth straight Class 4A State Cross Country meet this weekend, she did so by out running every other female cross country state qualifier with the exception of Bishop Carroll junior Hope Jackson who ran a 5A regional championship at 17:58.
Briggs will head to Wamego on Saturday with the best time in 4A by one or two minutes. Freshman Sydney Owens of Eudora ran the second best time in the class with a 19:29.6 finish at the Baldwin regional. Sophomore Kayli Myers of Winfield ran 19:39.88 at Chanute. Clearwater sophomore Hayley Trotter was the fourth regional champion with a 20:26.1 time.
Abilene senior Bailey Rock ran her best time of the year to qualify for her first state meet. Rock ran a strong 22:01.70 to finish ninth place in a field of runners dominated by Briggs and Buhler High School.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of girls than I am of our team,” Abilene head coach Andy Cook said. “Bailey ran a strong race today to lead us and the other five ran hard. They have so much heart. You know we didn’t have a team score last year because we didn’t have enough runners and this year we placed fourth at this tough regional. How about that, and I want to say thank you and best of luck to our seniors Bailey (Rock) and Alison (Liby). We get to have Bailey run next week but to Alison, thank you for an out standing career.”
Buhler senior Leah Bentley ran second place while leading her squad to the Regional team title. Bentley, who ran 13th last year at the 2019 state race, leads the defending state champion Buhler with a 20:42.6 time. Senior Amaleigh Mattison ran third place for Buhler at 21:12.5. Buhler finished with 18 points while Pratt was second with 72 points and McPherson took third place ay 87 points.
“We knew Buhler was good coming in here,” Cook said. “I’ve been telling everybody who would listen that they are really good. They also have a great boys team.”
The Cowgirls ran strong and finished fourth place with 100 points. Freshman Eden Bathurst just missed qualifying for her first state meet with a 12th place finish and a regional time of 22:34.20. Sophomore Kristen Stroda gutted out a time of 24:57.9 in just her second run of the season. Junior Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina, senior Alison Liby and junior Alice Bathurst ran 32nd, 33rd and 35th for the Cowgirls. Arevalo-Pecina’s time of 26:43.50 finished just in front of Liby’s 26:49.0 and Alice Bathurst’s 27:26.20.
Saturday, the field at the state meet at Wamego will change a little as there will only be two classes this year due to COVID-19. Class 4A girls will run at 10:05 a.m. after the 4A boys run at 9:30 a.m. Class 3A boys will start at noon with the 3A girls running the Wamego Country Club course at 12:35 p.m.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
