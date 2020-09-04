Abilene’s Grant Waite breaks up Southeast of Saline’s complete sweep with a fourth place finish in boy’s race
On an uncommonly beautiful September afternoon, Chapman senior Taylor Briggs powered past the competition for her fourth and final gold medal at the Abilene Invitational Cross Country Meet.
With a clear sky, temperatures in the 80s and a gentle breeze, Briggs set the tone for the 2020 cross country season as she cruised to a personal best first-place time of 18:28.7, nearly five-minutes better than second-place finisher Maddie Ehrlich of Sacred Heart at 23:22.6.
With the world having to make concessions for the COVID-19 pandemic, sports is no exception and for the first time at the Abilene meet contestants began the race in a series of waves in order to spread runners out on the course and to lessen the possibility of congestion at the finish chute. Briggs ran in the first wave while Ehrlich started two minutes behind in the second wave.
Abilene senior Bailey Rock ran one of her best races of her high school career to finish third place overall with a time of 23:46.6. Rock ran in the first wave with Briggs and didn’t have the opportunity to pace out the course against Ehrlich.
Briggs, the three-time Class 4A State Champion runner, ran the Abilene course at a 5:58 per mile clip for the win.
“It has felt great to get this cross country season started and get the first meet under our belt,” Chapman head coach Cindy Zumbrunn said. “I think we all feel very fortunate to be able to participate, given this year’s unique situation.”
“It so nice to get back to school and be around people and I am just so thankfull that we got to race today,” Briggs said. “I’m just going to do the best that I can throughout the rest of the season. I’ve always said the placings don’t matter. It’s just me out there running for God and me and run the best time that I can do.
“I think my biggest compition this year will be just beating my time form the last meet and to keep improving,” Briggs said. “My goal is to get under 18 minutes. That’s what I want coming out of high school.”
Abilene head coach Andy Cook echoed the same sentiments about this season.
“It was just great getting to be outside on a beautiful day for the Abilene Invite to kick off the year,” Cook said. “Especially great to hear the kids laugh after everything and everybody was having fun and enjoying each other having life again.”
Cook praised Rock’s performance for the Cowgirls.
“Bailey ran a really good first race for us today,” Cook said. “She would like to have a better time and she will get better. She followed directions and stayed on her tempo. She is going to be really happy with her results and in Bailey’s case it feels good to feel good after the year she had last year.”
Briggs was the lone Lady Irish runner in the high school division on this day and for the Cowgirls behind Rock were Eden Bathurst finishing eighth (24:50.2), Allison Liby (17th, 27:32), Alice Bathurst (20th, 29:18.3) and Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina (21st, 29:26.7).
Team finishes in the high school girls had Salina Sacred Heart in first with 35 points while Southeast of Saline also had 35 points, Abilene was third at 59 with Nickerson finishing fourth at 107.
Abilene’s Waite breaks up
Southeast of Saline sweep
The boys’ race belonged to Southeast of Saline as they placed the top three runners and fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth to easily capture the team title.
Abilene sophomore Grant Waite ran a nice race for the Cowboys and broke up the Southeast consecutive sweep.
“Grant stayed with his pace,” Cook said. “This was a weird thing with the wave starts this year because you are running against people that at the moment you are not running against. Southeast took off in the second wave of boys while Grant was in the first wave. We’ve been really working hard on tempo trying to get that internal feel for your speed and your comfort speed. I think for the most part they are starting to understand that a little bit better now. It’s a really hard thing to teach and a really hard thing to learn but that is what is happening this year.”
“It was a very good race today,” Waite said. “I ran a time trial the other day and didn’t get the time I wanted but I think today went much better. For the first meet I’m really happy today. My best time last year was 17:34 at Beloit. Our boys team will do pretty good this year. We have a couple of pretty good freshmen and everyone else is getting better too. We lost Aaron (Geissinger) from last year but we want to eventually challenge Wamego for the league title.”
Waite ran a fourth place best time of 18:20.0 to break up the SES herd at the top of the pack. Southeast’s Dylan Sprecker began in the second wave of runners and ran a gold medal time of 16:47.7 to capture the title. Teammate Dominic Jackson ran second (17:10.2), Luke Gleason was third (17:25.9) followed by Waite and then four more SES runners.
Chapman’s Chris Falls medaled at 10th place with a seasoning opening time of 19:54.2.
“As far as the rest of my team today, there are so many things to be happy for,” Cook said. “The girls team all finished and they were third place. Our boys were missing a runner but finished also in third place. We are so young and we had a whole bunch of people finish their first 5K today. They finished strong.”
“I am very proud of our group of kids,” Chapman coach Zumbrunn said. “They are great kids who are working hard and seem eager to stay after it. We will continue to take one day at a time and keep rolling along.”
Abilene junior Thurman Geissinger ran second for the Cowboys to finish 15th with a time of 20:37.5. Freshman Trevor Tovar was 18th at 20:53.9. Other Abilene runners were Cooper Wuthnow (27th, 21:50.4), Dayton Wuthnow (35th, 22:22.5), Toben Schwartz (36th, 23:00.2), Miqueas Mazo (44th, 24:02.3), Gavin Sykes (46th, 24:07.7), Carson Woodworth (49th, 24:33.2), Jack Hunter (53rd, 24:40.2), Charlie Hylton (56th, 25:10.9) and Mathew Walter (60th, 29:25.8).
Chapman also had Taryn Hoffman (25th, 21:33.7), Joshua Fredricks (29th, 21:59.8), Ethan Diercks (30th, 22:00.1), Joey Alonzo (32nd, 22:20.1), Tyler Dalke (40th, 23:50.6), Kolby Craig (51st, 24:39.4) and Daniel Klukas (52nd, 24:39.8).
Team finishes for the high school boys division were Southeast of Saline with 17 points, Goessel at 74, Abilene was third with 83 while Chapman was fourth with 104. Marion finished fifth at 113 points while Sacred Heart had 139.
