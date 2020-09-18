CLAY CENTER – Chapman senior Taylor Briggs hit her stride early and coasted to a big win at the Clay Center Invitational Cross Country meet Thursday evening at Clay Center Middle School.
Briggs, defending Class 4A State Champion, opened up a big lead from the pack to go on to win her third meet of the young season by over two minutes. The Chapman champion finished with a time of 18:21.19, just off her personal best time she ran last week at Wamego. Her goal by state finals is to be under 18 minutes.
Clay Center provided two lead cars for the girls’ race as Briggs was so far out in front of the rest of the pack. Second place went to Minneapolis runner Alayna Cossaart with a time of 20:48.68. Cossart’s teammate Maddy Krueger finished third at 21:07.65.
It was a really good day for Abilene runners on the course at Clay Center. Senior Bailey Rock took advantage of the beautiful mid 80’s temperature to finish eighth for the Cowgirls. Rock’s time was 23:02.80. Rock wanted a little better time but she and her coach Andy Cook were happy with the performance.
“I ran my fastest time at Wamego last week,” Rock said. “I was really surprised. It was a tough course with a lot of runners but last year I didn’t do as well there so I thought for my senior year, I wanted to do well at Wamego and hopefully be back there for state.”
“Bailey likes to come out of the gate really hard,” Cook said. “We are trying to work on balancing out her miles. She has been really consistent. She is thrilled to be in the position that she is in right now.”
It was a close race for the top five or six spots after Briggs especially between NCKL talents. Wamego’s Adaline Fulmer ran fifth (21:59.46), with Wamego’s Charlee Lind placing seventh (23:02.32) just ahead of Rock. In ninth place was Marysville’s Brynn O’Neil at 23:11.30.
Rock has really trained hard during the off season after having an injury hamper last fall and then her spring was lost to COVID-19 canceling the track season.
“Off season I really ran a lot,” she said. “I ran three or four times a week for three to five miles everyday in the mornings. That really helped get prepared for this season. I also spent a lot of time lifting weights and working out in the weight room.”
Abilene freshmen Eden Bathurst sees her time getting better and better each meet. The first year Cowgirl finished 12th place for Abilene with a time of 23:20.34. Other Cowgirl runners were Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina (35th, 27:17.65), Allison Liby (38th, 28:01.62) and Alice Bathurst (49th, 30:13.16).
“Eden has really made some huge strides in the last couples of weeks,” Cook said. “I am really happy with where our girls are right now. The other three might not have the times or the medals to show for it but I am as proud as I can be for those three. They are running so strong and they are learning and getting better.”
Sophomore Grant Waite crossed fourth in the varsity boys 5K run. Waite’s plan was to run even with the lead Wamego runner and to set his pace from there according to coach Cook. On this day, Wamego’s Emery Wolfe just nipped Waite for third place at 17:47.72. Waite ran his best time of the season eclipsing the under 18 minute nark with a fourth place 17:53.87 mark.
“Grant’s goal was to run with Wamego and for most of the race he was ahead of all of them” coach Cook said. “He is such a competitor. One of their kids caught him there in the last half mile but he is at a great place at this point in time.”
The winner of the varsity run was Ryan Haline of Smoky Valley with an under 17 mark at 16:50.69. Second place went to Marysville’s Silas Miller at 17:46.95.
Wamego easily won the boys team title by scoring 39 points to finish ahead of Smoky Valley with 47. Abilene was fifth with 136.
Chapman’s Chris Falls crossed the finish line 21st with a time of 19:01.47 for the Irish.
Other Abilene runners were: Thurman Geissinger (32nd, 20:01.49), Trever Tovar (33rd, 20:02.45), Levi Hager (39th, 20:34.11), Triston Cottone (40th, 20:35.48), Dayton Wuthnow (46th, 21:29.52) and Carson Woodworth (54th, 22:42.54).
Running for the Irish: Taryn Hoffman (42nd, 20:40.46), Joey Alonzo (47th, 21:32.01), Ethan Diercks (48th, 21:33.16) and Tyler Dalke (55th, 23:04.59).
In boys JV action Wamego finished with 11 of the first 13 placers. Running for Abilene were: Miqueas Mazo (22nd, 22:21.96), Jack Hunter (26th, 22:58.85), Gavin Sykes (27th, 23:01.96), Charlie Hylton (35th, 24:26.69), Kellen Signer (40th, 25:42.35), Matt Walter (45th, 26:30.99) and Aiden Henely (51st, 27:17.66).
Running for Chapman were: Dalton Obermeyer (21st, 22:12.20), Levi Gaston (24th, 22:33.46), Daniel Klukas (30th, 23:42.37) and Vincent Mowry (48th, 27:14.93).
“I told you at the beginning of the year we are really young,” Cook said. “Our varsity today we ran three freshmen and three sophomores. I just like how they compete.”
Next up for the cross country teams is at Southeast of Saline on Tuesday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
