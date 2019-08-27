HOPE/WHITE CITY – Veteran football coach Brian Henry will be taking over the head coaching duties for the Rural Vita Heat in 2019. Even though this is his 27th year of coaching high school football, this will be a first on the eight-man field.
“I have not coached eight man football at the high school level,” Henry said. “I am new to the game on defense but the offense will be an adaptation of the 11-man offense I have run for years. We will be a power offense that will run a lot between the tackles.”
Henry inherits a Heat squad that finished 1-8 last year.
Rural Vista is expected to have four returning starters from a year ago. Seniors Cody Meyer and Levi Davis return as do juniors Dylan Worrell and Cameron Campuzano.
Davis, 5-9 165, will be counted on at wide receiver and cornerback. Meyer is a 5-9 220-pound senior lineman that Henry expects to play center on offense and on the defensive line.
Henry is looking for Worrell, 5-10 190, to slide in at quarterback on offense and linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. Campuzano, 6-2 210, is being projected at tight end in Henry’s offense and at linebacker on defense.
Also returning for the Heat should be sophomores Aiden Hower and Ajay Brown. Hower, 5-11 185, should be in the backfield running the ball for the Heat while Brown at 6-0, 210 will be along the offensive line and at defensive end.
“It will be a learning process of the guys,” Henry said. “They need to learn a whole new system on offense and defense. Once they buy into the system and a new coaches way of thinking, they all be fine. We will be a power team this year.”
Rural Vista opens the season by hosting Solomon at Hope on Sept. 6.
Rural Vista Football
Sept 6 vs. Solomon at Hope
Sept 13 at Goessel
Sept 20 at Herington
Sept 27 vs. Wakefield at White City
Oct 4 at Marais Des Cygnes
Oct 11 vs. Waverly at Hope
Oct 18 vs. Centre at WC
Oct 25 at Hartford
Nov 1 at playoffs – TBD
