Brandon Parker signs with Bethany College
Abilene High School senior wrestler Brandon Parker has signed with Bethany College to continue his education and wrestle in Lindsborg. Joining Brandon at his signing were his mother Susan Parker and his grandfather Russell Neely. Bethany head coach Courtney Strauss and Abilene High School wrestling coaches Corey Casteel and James Stout are also pictured with Brandon.
