A veteran coach from Shawnee Heights, Brad Nicks, has been hired to be the next head football coach at Abilene High School.
Abilene superintendent Greg Brown announced the hire after a special board of education meeting Friday evening.
Nicks has held the position of both offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator while assisting coach Jason Swift in Tecumseh.
“I am really excited to meet the kids and start building relationships,” coach Nicks said. “I want to get to know them and the assistant coaches and make sure we have an off-season program in the weight room.”
Shawnee Heights has run a spread offense, a modified flex bone and the option but coach Nicks stated that he wants to watch film of Abilene’s games a little before deciding on his offensive philosophy. He wants to see if the talent would fit the system. Defensively he thinks the Cowboys will use Gary Patterson’s TCU defense of 4-2-5.
Nicks received a BS in education from Emporia State University and has a MS in administration from Baker and is certified in math and physical education and will teach at the high school level in Abilene.
“I can’t wait to get started meeting the kids and becoming everything Abilene Cowboys,” he said.
Nicks is married and he and his wife Kelli have three children.
