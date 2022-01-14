The brackets for the Salina Invitational Tournament scheduled for January 20th through 22 have been released.
The Abilene Cowgirls have drawn the #8 seed and are scheduled to play #1 seed Salina Central on Thursday January 20th @ 6:00 PM at Salina Central High School
The Abilene Cowboys drew the #3 seed and are scheduled to play #6 seed Salina Central Thursday January 20th @ 7:30 PM at Salina Central High School
Teams were seeded according to their previous records. All first round games on Thursday are being played at both Salina Central and Salina South High Schools. All Championship games on both Friday and Saturday will be played at Kansas Wesleyan University, and all Consolation games will be played at Salina South High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.