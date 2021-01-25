Solomon Boys 69,
Rural Vista 38
Rural Vista 16 8 5 9 – 38
Solomon 21 15 23 10 – 69
Rural Vista – Stilwell 3, Worrell 10, Brown 9, Campuzano 10, Thomas 6. Totals: 14 (3) 1-3 38.
Solomon – Coup 5, Hastings 26, Acosta 13, D. Hynes 15, Boxa 2, Smith 2, Newcomer 4, P. Hynes 2. Totals: 21 (8) 3-4 69.
Elyria Christian 40,
Herington 28
Herington 9 1 3 15 – 28
E. Christian 10 10 4 16 – 40
Herington – Bachicha 3, Jackson 9, Anschutz 2, Rutschman 7, LaDuke 7. Totals: 5 (3) 9-11 28.
Elyria Christian – Arown 2, Schott 2, Stucky 14, Unruh 7, Allen 1, Anderson 9, Wiggins 5. Totals: 12 (2) 9-21 40.
Rural Vista Girls 52, Solomon 19
Rural Vista 16 10 18 8 – 52
Solomon 2 11 3 3 –19
Rural Vista – Brockmeier 4, Johnson 10, Jacobson 11, Riedy 2, Brockmeier 8, Sanford 3, Acres 14. Totals: 23 (2) 0-1 52.
Solomon – Thompson 2, Tay Anderson 5, Ledet 5, Hagen 3, Seidl 4. Totals: 5 (2) 3-6 19.
Peabody 54,
Herington 40
Peabody101112 21 – 54
Herington71012 11 – 40
Peabody – Smith 4, Partidge 3, Reynolds 17, Branson 11, Laney 4, Glover 3, Caldwell 12. Totals: 21 (2) 6-12 54.
Herington – Becker 4, Jackson 9, Anschutz 9, Rutschman 9, Coup 5, LaDuke 4. Totals: 11 (5) 3-10 40.
Abilene 8B 32,
Great Bend 15
Abilene7610 9 – 32
Great Bend 52 5 3 – 15
Abilene (2-3) – Welsh 6, Schultze 10, Farr 1, T. Green 7, J. Green 2, Simpson 5, McCormack 1. Totals: 7 (4) 6-14 32.
Great Bend – Saffa 1, Aumiller 5, Price 3, Streck 4, Mohr 2. Totals: 4 (2) 1-3 15.
