Box Scores:
Rural Vista girls 49, Wakefield 31
Wakefield 4 6 15 6 – 31
Rural Vista 18 11 11 9 – 49
Wakefield – Coppenhaver 2, K. Flickmyer 6, Hammond 3, Pollman 14, Clark 6. Totals: 10 (2) 5-16 31.
Rural Vista – Rapp 1, A. Brockmeier 3, Johnson 10, Jacobson 20, Riedy 2, M. Brockmeier 2, Linder 2, Acres 9. Totals: 17 (2) 9-18 49.
Centre girls 56,
Solomon 33
Centre 17 14 11 14 – 56
Solomon 7 9 16 6 – 33
Centre – A. Espinoza 25, Remmers 8, S. Espinoza 8, L. Espinoza 6, Brewer 4, Barnet 3, Deines 2. Totals: 11 (7) 13-19 56.
Solomon – Thompson 4, Tay Anderson 7, Ledet 8, Seidl 14. Totals: 9 (1) 12-20 33.
Solomon boys 84,
Center 30
Solomon 22 31 22 9 – 84
Center 8 9 6 7 – 30
Solomon – Krause 1, Coup 11, Hastings 23, Acosta 18, Hynes 18, Herbel 2, Baxa 2, Smith 6, Newcomer 3. Totals: 30 (4) 12-18 84.
Center – Not available.
Marion 60, Herington 34
Marion 17 15 15 13 – 60
Herington 8 13 2 11 – 34
Marion – Alleven 5, Lanning 9, Wilhelm 2, Mercer 24, Winter 6, Mermis 10, Bailey 2, Smith 2. Totals: 27 (1) 3-9 60.
Herington – Blank 1, Jackson 5, Rutschman 21, Coup 5, Lingenfelser 2. Totals: 13 (1) 5-7 34.
Abilene 8B 30, Manhattan Eisenhower 21
Abilene 11 3 9 7 – 30
Eisenhower 4 3 7 7 – 21
Abilene – Welsh 12, Schultze 2, T. Green 2, Espinoza 2, J. Green 12. Totals: 11 (2) 2-6 30.
Eisenhower – Not availabl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.