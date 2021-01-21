Box Scores:

Rural Vista girls 49, Wakefield 31

Wakefield 4 6 15 6 – 31

Rural Vista 18 11 11 9 – 49

Wakefield – Coppenhaver 2, K. Flickmyer 6, Hammond 3, Pollman 14, Clark 6. Totals: 10 (2) 5-16 31.

Rural Vista – Rapp 1, A. Brockmeier 3, Johnson 10, Jacobson 20, Riedy 2, M. Brockmeier 2, Linder 2, Acres 9. Totals: 17 (2) 9-18 49.

Centre girls 56,

Solomon 33

Centre 17 14 11 14 – 56

Solomon 7 9 16 6 – 33

Centre – A. Espinoza 25, Remmers 8, S. Espinoza 8, L. Espinoza 6, Brewer 4, Barnet 3, Deines 2. Totals: 11 (7) 13-19 56.

Solomon – Thompson 4, Tay Anderson 7, Ledet 8, Seidl 14. Totals: 9 (1) 12-20 33.

Solomon boys 84,

Center 30

Solomon 22 31 22 9 – 84

Center 8 9 6 7 – 30

Solomon – Krause 1, Coup 11, Hastings 23, Acosta 18, Hynes 18, Herbel 2, Baxa 2, Smith 6, Newcomer 3. Totals: 30 (4) 12-18 84.

Center – Not available.

Marion 60, Herington 34

Marion 17 15 15 13 – 60

Herington 8 13 2 11 – 34

Marion – Alleven 5, Lanning 9, Wilhelm 2, Mercer 24, Winter 6, Mermis 10, Bailey 2, Smith 2. Totals: 27 (1) 3-9 60.

Herington – Blank 1, Jackson 5, Rutschman 21, Coup 5, Lingenfelser 2. Totals: 13 (1) 5-7 34.

Abilene 8B 30, Manhattan Eisenhower 21

Abilene 11 3 9 7 – 30

Eisenhower 4 3 7 7 – 21

Abilene – Welsh 12, Schultze 2, T. Green 2, Espinoza 2, J. Green 12. Totals: 11 (2) 2-6 30.

Eisenhower – Not availabl

