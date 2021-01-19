Box Scores
Abilene JV Boys 74, Chapman 25
Chapman 8 5 8 4 – 25
Abilene 8 24 30 12 – 74
Chapman – Fredricks 1, Cavanaugh 8, Dauterive 8, Milton 4, Langvardt 4. Totals: 12 (0) 1-3 25.
Abilene – Waite 17, Cottone 4, Taylor 6, Wildey 5, Plunket 5, Hartman 5, C. West 7, Vinduska 14, Adams 6, Barbieri 5. Totals: 17 (13) 1-2 74.
Abilene JV Girls 44, Chapman 38
Chapman 6 8 7 17 – 38
Abilene 17 9 10 8 - 44
Chapman – Merritt 2, Cavanaugh 1, Abeldt 3, Locke 13, Frieze 2, Jones 2, Lewis 10, Hill 5. Totals: 11 (3) 7-19 38.
Abilene – Debenham 4, E. Bathurst 2, Randles 11, Stout 1, Waldrup 2, Dannefer 9, Powell 6, Barnes 9. Totals: 12 (3) 11-22 44.
Canton-Galva girls 58, Solomon 49
Ca, Galva 13 12 19 14 – 58
Solomon 8 10 14 17 – 49
Canton-Galva – Toews 6, Pearson 5, Bell 17, Leach 2, Krase 2, Peterson 16, Craig 10.
Solomon – Thompson 8, Trey Anderson 5, Tren Anderson 5, Ledet 1, Hagen 2, Seidl 28.
