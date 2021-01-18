Basketball Box Scores:
Clay Center JV girls 43, Abilene 14
Abilene 2 3 5 4 – 14
Cl. Center 11 14 9 9 – 43
Abilene – Debenham 1, Barnes 6, Bruna 1, Johnson 2, A. Bathurst 2, Farr 2. Totals: 4 (0) 6-9 14.
Clay Center – Weller 3, Bent 2, Wright 8, Ohlde 4, Schurle 5, Bloomdahl 2, Lane 10, Spielman 2, Carlson 5. Totals: 15 (4) 1-3 43.
Abilene JV boys 51,
Clay Center 32
Abilene 7 22 14 7 –51
Clay Center 9 8 10 5 – 32
Abilene – Waite 7, Cottone 9, Wildey 13, Plunkett 3, Hartman 3, Vinduska 3, Adams 11, Barbieri 2. Totals: 14 (6) 5-10 51.
Clay Center – Peerson 9, Hoffman 8, Langvardt 2, Bloom 3, Meyers 2, Lee 2, Ferguson 3, Wright 3. Totals: 5 (5) 7-10 32.
Clay Center C girls 39, Abilene 15
Abilene 2 11 0 2 – 15
Clay Center 5 11 14 9 – 39
Abilene – Debenham 5, Walter 2, Waldrop 2, Powell 6. Totals: 5 (1) 2-8 15.
Clay Center – Pfizenmaier 2, Pedigo 5, Smith 7, Mutz 7, Spielman 18. Totals: 16 (0) 7-14 39.
Middle School Boys
Abilene 8A 48,
Clay Center 45
Abilene 10 15 6 17 – 48
Cl Center 10 15 10 14 – 45
Abilene – Holloway 14, Crump 11, Keener 9, Hartman 6, Rock 4, Green 2, Veal 2.
Clay Center – not available.
Abilene 8A 58,
S.B. Anthony 50
S.B. Anth. 12 14 10 14 – 50
Abilene 15 17 11 14 – 58
S. B Anthony – not available
Abilene – Rock 18, Holloway 16, Crump 13, Hartman 6, Keener 3, Veal 2.
Abilene 8A 55,
Marysville 25
Abilene 20 11 15 9 – 55
Marysville 6 6 8 5 – 25
Abilene – Crump 14, Rock 10, Holloway 8, Taylor 7, Veal 4, Hartman 3, J. Green 3, T. Green 2, Schultze 2, Farr 2.
Marysville - Not available
Concordia girls 49,
Chapman 40
Concordia 12 14 12 11 – 49
Chapman 10 11 7 12 – 40
Concordia – Bechard 12, Conway 2, Reynolds 13, Rundus 16, Carlgren 6. Totals: 16 (1) 14-19 49.
Chapman – Kirkpatrick 9, Cavanaugh 1, Frieze 1, Anderson 15, Meuli 9, Jones 2, Lewis 3. Totals: 10 (3) 9-22 40.
Concordia boys 53,
Chapman 41
Concordia 8 19 11 15 – 53
Chapman 8 11 7 15 – 41
Concordia – Vignery 16, Trost 9, Cash 4, Carlgren 11, Hobrock 4, Parker 9. Totals: 14 (3) 16-26 53.
Chapman – Riegel 7, Adams 11, Erickson 1, Jenkins 9, Cavanaugh 6, Liebau 7. Totals: 9 (2) 17-29 41.
Herington girls 48,
Solomon 26
Herington 15 12 9 12 – 48
Solomon 3 2 5 16 – 26
Herington – Becker 3, Rutschman 12, Brott 4, Roe 22, Silhan 2, Kremeier 5. Totals: 18 (3) 3-5 48.
Solomon – Thompson 12, Kugler 5, Ledet 2, Hagen 3, Seidl 4. Totals: 7 (3) 3-7 26.
Solomon boys 58,
Herington 26
Herington 6 10 8 2 -26
Solomon 21 15 15 7 – 58
Herington – Bachicha 5, Becker 5, Jackson 2, Anschutz 4, Rutschman 8, Lingenfelser 2. Totals: 9 (2) 2-4 26.
Solomon – Coup 7, Robinson 3, Hastings 14, Acosta 6, Hynes 15, Herbel 3, Smith 10. Totals: 17 (6) 6-11 58.
