Basketball
Box Scores:
Clay Center 8B 54,
Abilene 27
Clay Center 14 24 11 5 – 54
Abilene 3 12 8 4 – 27
Clay Center – Mesalles 2, Henry 9, Weller 13, McCann 2, Williams 8, Berggren 2, Mellies 8, Davies 10. Totals: 18 (5) 3-14 54.
Abilene – Welsh 8, Schulte 8, Haney 2, Espinoza 3, Simpson 4, McCormack 2. Totals: 4 (3) 10-24 27.
Herington boys 41,
Rural Vista 39
Rural Vista 5 12 6 16 – 39
Herington 10 10 17 9 – 41
Rural Vista – Jacobson 1, Campuzano 7, Worrel 21, Brown 10. Totals: 10 (3) 10-21 39.
Herington – Jackson 12, Anschutz 9, Foust 2, Rutschman 17, Coup 1. Totals: 10 (6) 3-9 41.
Solomon girls 40,
Goessel 25
Solomon 7 11 10 12 – 40
Goessel 4 4 7 10 – 25
Solomon – Thompson 3, Tay Anderson 6, Kugler 5, Tren Anderson 10, Hagers 2, Seidl 14. Totals: 13 (3) 5-11 43.
Goessel – Schmucker 4, Guhr 3, Herel 1, Biden 2, Lowrence 8, Lehrman 7. Totals: 11 (0) 3-9 25.
Wamego JV girls 45, Abilene 23
Wamego 19 12 4 10 – 45
Abilene 4 5 8 6 – 23
Wamego – McKee 4, Gallagher 16, Williams 6, McAdams 2, Hoobler 11, Springer 4, Vestal 2. Totals: 19 (1) 9-11 45.
Abilene – Debenham 4, Randles 3, Johnson 2, Stout 3, Dannefer 4, Powell 2, Barnes 5. Totals: 7 (2) 3-11 23.
Wamego JV boys 43, Abilene 33
Wamego 6 12 9 16 – 43
Abilene 2 12 4 15 – 33
Wamego – Winter 9, Donahue 5, Wolfe 7, DeKouchey 10, Williams 4, Herzog 2, Schoenbeck 6. Totals: 14 (2) 9-20 43.
Abilene – Waite 2, Cottone 4, Taylor 1, Wildey 8, Plunkett 4, C. West 1, Vinduska 5, Adams 8. Totals: 5 (4) 11-19 33.
Abilene C boys 54, Wamego 40
Wamego 7 6 13 14 – 40
Abilene 15 13 7 19 – 54
Wamego – Nowlin 8, Monroe 9, Blaske 3, Weeks 4, Hecht 3, Pettay 10, Burges 3. Totals: 12 (3) 7-13 40.
Abilene – Fisher 18, Miller 10, Hargrave 13, Armstrong 2, Whitehair 4, Panzer 2, Timbrook 5. Totals: 14 (6) 8-16 54.
