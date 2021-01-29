The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to allow increased attendance at winter sports activities beginning Jan. 29, 2021. In their meeting of Jan. 20, the board decided to leave the decision of how many extra fans to each individual home school.
At Wednesday’s open house of the newly renovated Vo-Ag building in Abilene, USD 435 board members met to discus Abilene’s proposals for both Abilene High School and Abilene Middle School. Athletics directors Will Burton and Derek Berns had submitted recommendations for the remainder of the winter sports season.
At Abilene High School, Burton recommended that beginning the 29th AHS will continue to allow only two parent/guardians per visiting participant while making an adjustment of up to four family members per AHS senior participant. Burton said that the extra options to buy tickets and attend could be family members such as a parent, guardian, grandparent, or siblings.
Families are asked to continue to provide the school with names of the attendees for check in purpose.
Burton’s recommendations were made in consideration of the overall facility capacities and capabilities that can exist under manageable conditions set forth by KSHSAA guidelines and protocols with social distancing. Masks are to be worn by everyone at all times while within the school building.
“I fully understand that our main gym can handle more persons,” he said. “It is Gym B that cannot. If we say four persons per participant, it would be unrealistic to think that Gym B could handle that potential number. I also believe there is a level of confusion that will occur if we say only two in Gym B but four in the Main Gym. Monitoring of that situation would be difficult. Seniors do not have contests in Gym B, therefore we would not have to worry about overpopulation in that facility.”
Wrestling has completed its home schedule but there are several basketball dates scheduled in February at AHS. With this new procedure, AHS seniors in basketball, basketball cheer and pep band will be allowed four family members to attend local games. Underclassmen in basketball, basketball cheer and pep band will be allowed two family members to attend.
Burton informed the school board that most of the members’ schools of the NCKL are going to continue to allow only two spectators per sports participant of visiting teams in their gyms. Some like Concordia may continue to limit it further to one or even zero spectators per visiting participant.
Abilene High School currently has six scheduled home basketball dates in the month of February beginning next Tuesday when they host Minneapolis.
Middle School to remain at two per participant
Abilene Middle School has only three home games remaining on the basketball schedule and Mr. Berns’s recommendation is to continue with allowing two family members of the AMS participant and one visiting participant family member to attend games in Abilene’s gym. Berns has asked that for the remaining three dates that Abilene’s tickets could be used by parents, guardians, siblings and or grandparents. Names are to be provided to the school for check-in purposes. AMS has scheduled games on Feb. 4, Feb. 9 and Feb. 11
Abilene High School
Home Dates
Feb. 2 vs. Minneapolis
Feb. 5 vs. Marysville
Feb. 15 vs. Garden Plain
Feb. 16 vs. Hays
Feb. 19 vs. Clay Center
Feb. 25 vs. Concordia
