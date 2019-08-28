CHAPMAN – Four seniors that have been playing high school varsity volleyball since they were freshmen are expecting the Lady Irish to contend for the North Central Kansas League championship.
Ashlynn Bledsoe, Mckenna Kirkpatrick, Courtney Lewis and Peyton Suther are ready to build off a 23-12 season from a year ago that saw the Lady Irish go 6-4 in league play to finish in a tie for third place.
“We are really excited to continue the success Chapman Volleyball has had the past two years,” head coach Erin Bell said. “This group of seniors have been playing varsity since they were freshmen. They are a very large part of why Chapman Volleyball has become successful. The last two years this group has been 25-13 and 23-12.”
Suther returns at setter after earning first team All-NCKL honors and being recognized on the second team All State in Class 4A. Lewis led the team in blocks at middle blocker with 76 while Kirkpatrick and Bledsoe will provide the power from the outside hitter positions. Kirkpatrick was runner-up on the team in Kills with 256.
Bell, entering her seventh season at Chapman, also welcomes back junior Brayden Ash at Libero and she expects two freshmen Sophia Cavanaugh and Maya Kirkpatrick to break into the varsity rotation. Cavanaugh at 5-10 could be the tallest player for Chapman this season. She will contend for the middle hitter position while the younger Kirkpatrick will work on the outside.
“This team has a great group of returners and some extremely talented young players,” Bell said. “We will be successful if we can turn our potential into results. The talent level is high and they need to keep improving to compete at the highest level.”
Chapman opens the season this Saturday at Marysville where they will compete in the Marysville Invitational Tournament.
Chapman Lady Irish Volleyball
Aug 31 at Marysville Invitational
Sept 3 at Wabaunsee Triangular
Sept 10 at Marysville Double-Dual
Sept 14 at Riley County Tournament
Sept 19 at Trinity Catholic Double Dual
Sept 26 at Abilene Double Dual
Oct 1 vs. Wamego Double Dual
Oct 5 at Silver Lake Tournament
Oct 8 vs. Concordia Double Dual
Oct 15 vs. Clay Center Double Dual
Oct 19 at Hillsboro Invitational
Oct 22 at Smoky Valley Triangular
Oct 26 at Sub-State – TBD
Nov 1 – 2 at State – Hutch Sports Arena
