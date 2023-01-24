Dannefer selected to the SIT All Tournament Team

Abilene’s Claira Dannefer (shooting) was selected to the SIT All Tournament Team. Dannefer scored a new career high 26 points in the Cowgirls victory over Highland Park.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls finished in sixth place overall in this last weekend’s Salina Invitational Tournament.  A big, convincing win in the consolation semifinals over #3 tournament seed Highland Park Lady Scott’s highlighted their tournament appearance.

Abilene fell in their opener to the eventual SIT tournament champion, the Andover Lady Trojans 55-25. The loss sent them into the consolation semifinals in which they dominated Highland Park with a 62-35 score.  That win placed them in the 5th/6th place game against Junction City where they fell in a loss 54-43.

 

