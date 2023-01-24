The Abilene Cowgirls finished in sixth place overall in this last weekend’s Salina Invitational Tournament. A big, convincing win in the consolation semifinals over #3 tournament seed Highland Park Lady Scott’s highlighted their tournament appearance.
Abilene fell in their opener to the eventual SIT tournament champion, the Andover Lady Trojans 55-25. The loss sent them into the consolation semifinals in which they dominated Highland Park with a 62-35 score. That win placed them in the 5th/6th place game against Junction City where they fell in a loss 54-43.
Abilene’s Claira Dannefer was selected to the SIT all tournament team. Dannefer scored a total of 46 points in the tournament, in which she set a new career high 26 points in the game against Highland Park.
Abilene 25, Andover 55
The Abilene Cowgirls opened the first round of the Salina Invitational Tournament at Salina South High School with a loss to the #2 seed Andover Lady Trojans 55-25.
The Lady Trojans would lead after one quarter 20-11. Abilene’s Hannah Walter would score the first basket of the game, giving them what would be their only lead in the game at 2-0. A pair of scoring runs by Andover would jump them to a ten and eventually thirteen point lead midway through the quarter. Sammy Stout, Blair Adams, and Claira Dannefer would all account for the Cowgirls scoring,
In the second quarter, Abilene would be limited to just five total points allowing the Lady Trojans to extend their lead to 16 points at halftime with a score of 32-16. Senior Amara Johnson would lead the scoring in the quarter with four points.
Andover’s defense would then shut down the Cowgirls offense in the third quarter. Blair Adams would score the only two points for Abilene, as the Lady Trojans would out score the Cowgirls 17-2 in the quarter to extend their lead to 31 points
A fourth quarter running clock would be in effect in the final quarter. Abilene would finish the game by out scoring Andover 7-6 for a 55-25 final score. Walter, Dannefer, and Callie Powell would all account for the seven points in the final quarter.
Claira Dannefer led Abilene with seven points in the game.
With the loss, the Cowgirls moved to the consolation side of the bracket to play against the #3 seed Highland Park Lady Scott’s.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 11 5 2 7 25
Andover 20 12 17 6 55
Abilene: Amara Johnson 3, Sammy Stout 5, Claira Dannefer 7, Blair Adams 4, Hannah Walter 4, Callie Powell 2
Andover: Jittawait 2, Vance 8, Walker 15, Evans 9, Stetlar 4 , Dusenbury 4, Christensen 13
Abilene 62,
Highland Park 35
The Abilene Cowgirls used a mid game 26-0 scoring run to easily defeat the Highland Park Lady Scott’s 62-35 in the SIT consolation semi finals. Abilene’s Claira Dannefer would score a new career high 26 points in the winning performance, that would help lead the Cowgirls over the tournaments #3 seed.
Abilene would hold a slim 6-5 lead after the opening quarter. Claira Dannefer, Blair Adams, and Sammy Stout would all each score a basket that accounted for the six team points.
Highland Park would then rally and begin the second quarter by pulling ahead of the Cowgirls 12-8. A timeout by head coach Shawn Herrman at the 5:56 mark then changed the entirety of the game. Abilene would go on a 15-1 run to close the half with a ten point lead of 23-13. Dannefer would score eight points during the run, while Zoey Debenham would add a pair of baskets, and Amara Johnson would score a basket.
The scoring run would then continue into the third quarter as the Cowgirls would begin with fifteen straight points for a 38-13 lead. Hannah Walter got the run started with back to back three pointers from the corner. Several other players then contributed with scoring including Dannefer, Renatta Heintz, and Eden Bathurst, followed by a Blair Adams three pointer. The Lady Scott’s would finally score their first points in the quarter at the 2:46 mark for a 38-15 score. They would then add a pair of baskets from the field, before Stout and Walter would close out the third quarter scoring at 43-19.
Abilene would continue scoring in the fourth quarter as Dannefer would account for eleven of the teams nineteen points. Dannefer would begin by scoring the Cowgirls first nine points to put them up 52-24. A pair of Amara Johnson baskets, five made free throws by Sammy Stout, and a final Dannefer basket would then finish the scoring in the game for a 62-35 final.
The win placed Abilene in the 5th / 6th place game against the Junction City Lady Bluejays.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 6 23 43 62
Highland Park 5 13 19 35 (5-3)
Abilene (2-9): Claira Dannefer 26, Sammy Stout 9, Hannah Walter 8, Amara Johnson 5, Blair Adams 5, Zoey Debenham 4, Renatta Heintz 2, Eden Bathurst 2, Callie Powell 1.
Highland Park (5-3): Sanders 11, Ramsey 11, Gown-Britt 4, Broils 5, James 1, Barnett 1, White 2
Abilene 43,
Junction City 54
The Junction City Lady Blue Jays used a late fourth quarter rally to pull away from the Abilene Cowgirls 54-43 to finish in 5th place in the SIT. The loss, finished Abilene in 6th place overall in the tournament.
The Cowgirls would fall behind early in the opening quarter, as they trailed 13-8 after one quarter.
Abilene would outscore Junction City 10-7 in the second quarter, however they would still trail by only two points going into halftime 20-18. Hannah Walter and Claira Dannefer would lead the Cowgirls in scoring during the first half by combining for thirteen points
In the third quarter, the Lady Blue Jays would open with back to back baskets to lead by seven point 25-18. An Abilene timeout then regrouped the Cowgirls as they would go on a 12-0 run to take the lead by five points 30-25. Junction City would then close out the third quarter on a 13-1 run highlighted by three, three pointers to lead by two points entering the final quarter 38-36.
The Lady Blue Jays would then pull away in the final quarter as they would open with another run of 14-3 to lead 52-34. A Dannefer basket and single made three pointers by Zoey Debenham, and Hannah Walter would close out the Abilene scoring for the 43-54 loss
Two Cowgirls would score in double figures in the game, as Hannah Walter would score 15 points, and Claira Dannefer would score 13 points
Scoring Summary
Abilene. 8 10 13 12 43
Jun. City. 13 7 18 16 54
Abilene: Amara Johnson 2, Sammy Stout 6, Zoey Debenham 4, Claira Dannefer 13, Blair Adams 3, Hannah Walter 15.
Junction City - Not available
Following the tournament, Abilene head coach Shawn Herrman remarked,
“We played a very good Andover team first round which ended up winning it all. We did some good things but still struggled taking care of the ball. Against Highland Park we were firing on all cylinders. The girls were excited and playing with a lot of emotion and heart. It was by far the best we have looked all year and showed the potential of this group. The third game I believe we ran out of steam. We got off to a slow start but weren’t nearly aggressive and going after the ball like the night before. We were up at one point but just couldn’t hold on. Great weekend of basketball and the focus is just to keep getting better day in and day out.”
