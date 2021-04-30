The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference announced that Bethel College head tennis coach Gabe Johnson has been named KCAC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year. Johnson earned the award as his program in his second year saw a great leap in their record from the last few seasons, and are currently 11-4 on the year. Bethel clinched the No. 4 seed in the KCAC tournament and was scheduled to play No.5 Tabor in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Topeka.
Johnson, a multiple state tournament medalist while at Abilene High School, is the son of Tim and Jennifer Johnson of Abilene.
