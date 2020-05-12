Senior Spring Spotlight
Abilene senior Beth Holmes proved to be one of the best hurdlers in the state as she was a three-time state medalist in 300M hurdles. Holmes also was a member of the state championship 4x800M relay team and Abilene’s state runner up 4x400M team.
“I was really excited about seeing Beth perform her senior year,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “Beth has been a key performer for us in 300 hurdles and has ran on some of the best 4x400’s and 4x800’s in the state all three years.”
