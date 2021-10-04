SOLOMON – It was tough going for the Solomon Gorillas Friday night as Bennington ran by them 50-0 in a 1A DI District 4 football game.
Senior quarterback Ryker Greene threw for three scores and ran for another. Junior running back Jaden Raccagno carried the ball 14 times for 104 yards and a score.
Senior Brody Murk picked up 36 yards on five carries and he found the endzone twice for the Bulldogs.
Greene found senior receiver Cayden Bauer for two scores and senior slot back Jawaun Allen for another.
The Bulldogs rushed for 211 yards and Greene added a seven of 10 night for 143 yards through the air on their way to the win over the Gorillas.
Greene and Murk both had rushing touchdowns in the first period to give Bennington a 16-0 edge.
Greene found Bauer for 34 yards in the second period and with 12 seconds to go in the half tossed a 19-yarder to Allen to give Bennington a 36-0 lead at the break.
Murk added a one-yard score earlier in the period.
Solomon could only muster 16 rushing yards against the stout Bulldog defense. Quarterback Spencer Coup finished four of ten for 36 passing yards.
Dylan Hynes totaled eight yards on five carries and Coup added the other eight yards on nine carries.
Bennington’s defense had nine tackles for loss and an interception on the night. Kasyn Dunn and Jace Olson led the Bulldogs six tackles each.
Hynes led the Gorillas with eight tackles including one for loss.
Jarrett Baxa had six stops while Lucas Newcomer and Scott Robinson finished with five tackles each.
Bennington improves to 4-1 and will host Little River next week.
Solomon stands 3-2 and is scheduled to play at Lincoln.
