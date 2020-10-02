BENNINGTON – After a scoreless first quarter, Bennington erupted for 22 unanswered points to take a three-score lead headed to the last minute of the first half. But wait Solomon running back Dylan Hynes connected with Spencer Coup on a 34-yard touchdown pass as time expired. Bennington went to half leading 22-6 and they came back in the second half to finish off the Gorillas 38-20 giving Solomon its first loss of the season.
Bennington’s sophomore running back Jaden Raccagno rushed for three touchdowns and 120 yards on the ground. He led Bennington’s ground attack that put up 200 yards against Solomon Friday night.
Senior quarterback Alex Herbel scored once on the ground for the Gorillas as he ran for 86 tough yards against a stout Bennington defense. Hynes was held to 48 yards on 15 carries. Herbel and Hynes both connected on touchdown passes as Herbel found Dawson Duryea on a 35-yard catch and run scoring play in the third quarter.
Solomon drops to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in district play and will host Lincoln next week. Lincoln is 3-2 after a 28-8 win over Herington.
