2020 Beloit Invitational Results for Abilene
106 - Christopher McClanahan (17-10) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 17-10 won by fall over Cohen Kaiser (Plainville High School) 10-9 (Fall 3:05)
• Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 17-10 won by fall over Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 21-4 (Fall 5:43)
• Semifinal - Rhett Koppes (Clay Center) 23-1 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 17-10 (MD 9-1)
• Cons. Semi - Tanner Barrett (Blue Valley Southwest) 17-9 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 17-10 (Dec 3-0)
• 5th Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 17-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 17-13 (SV-1 8-6)
113 -Cooper Wuthnow (10-10) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Devin Dultmeier (Silver Lake) 16-6 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 10-10 (Dec 2-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 10-10 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 10-10 won by decision over Kaleb Atkins (Hill City) 22-5 (Dec 6-3)
• Cons. Round 3 - Logan Normandin (Plainville High School) 19-8 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 10-10 (Dec 7-3)
120 - Kaleb Stroda (19-5) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Kai Barton (Marysville High School) 4-15 (Fall 0:49)
• Quarterfinal - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Aidan Hockman (Hill City) 20-9 (Fall 1:43)
• Semifinal - Colton Shoemaker (Smith Center) 21-9 won by fall over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 19-5 (Fall 0:58)
• Cons. Semi - Drew Bretz (Hoxie) 24-6 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 19-5 (Dec 4-0)
• 5th Place Match - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 19-5 won by decision over Garett Kalivoda (Clay Center) 19-9 (Dec 7-5)
126 - William Stroda (25-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - William Stroda (Abilene) 25-4 won by fall over Revell McPhillamy (Riley County) 2-5 (Fall 1:29)
• Quarterfinal - William Stroda (Abilene) 25-4 won by fall over Colton Seely (Chanute) 14-8 (Fall 3:10)
• Semifinal - William Stroda (Abilene) 25-4 won by major decision over Kaleb Talkington (Republic County) 22-2 (MD 8-0)
• 1st Place Match - Brett Umentum (Blue Valley Southwest) 28-3 won by major decision over William Stroda (Abilene) 25-4 (MD 9-1)
132 - Braden Wilson (14-12) placed 6th and scored 12.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-12 won by fall over Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center) 12-11 (Fall 3:09)
• Quarterfinal - Derek Johnson (Hoxie) 25-1 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-12 (MD 9-1)
• Cons. Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-12 won by fall over Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia) 10-12 (Fall 2:05)
• Cons. Round 3 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-12 won by tech fall over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 11-7 (TF-1.5 3:32 (20-4))
• Cons. Semi - Ty Leedy (Chanute) 18-5 won by fall over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-12 (Fall 1:32)
• 5th Place Match - Justin Zwigart (Salina South) 11-7 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-12 (Dec 10-4)
138 - Javin Welsh (9-13) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Kerns (Plainville High School) 19-12 won by major decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 9-13 (MD 13-2)
• Cons. Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 9-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over Logan Burr (Salina South) 1-9 (SV-1 11-9)
• Cons. Round 2 - Grayden Jackson (Riley County) 17-8 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 9-13 (Fall 4:42)
145 - Jackson Randles (15-15) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Madden (Blue Valley Southwest) 27-2 won by major decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 15-15 (MD 14-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Randles (Abilene) 15-15 won by decision over Edgar Ramirez (Holcomb) 7-9 (Dec 9-2)
• Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Randles (Abilene) 15-15 won by major decision over Austin Wolfe (Minneapolis) 9-10 (MD 12-0)
• Cons. Round 3 - Jackson Randles (Abilene) 15-15 won by fall over Nathan Hrabe (Smith Center) 14-8 (Fall 0:54)
• Cons. Semi - Tate Kadel (Beloit) 15-5 won by decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 15-15 (Dec 9-2)
• 5th Place Match - Jackson Randles (Abilene) 15-15 won by fall over Eastan Hake (Concordia) 13-12 (Fall 3:44)
160 - Trenton Wuthnow (9-15) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Preston Gillen (Silver Lake) 12-10 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-15 (Dec 3-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-15 won by decision over Samson Waggoner (Riley County) 5-9 (Dec 9-4)
• Cons. Round 2 - Colt Segarra (Hill City) 16-11 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-15 (Dec 5-1)
182 - Colby Mohr (20-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Colby Mohr (Abilene) 20-8 won by decision over Rylan Basart (Stockton) 19-8 (Dec 11-4)
• Quarterfinal - Brayden Dillow (Chanute) 27-0 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 20-8 (Fall 2:48)
• Cons. Round 2 - Colby Mohr (Abilene) 20-8 won by decision over Quintin Beeson (Republic County) 15-7 (Dec 7-0)
• Cons. Round 3 - Brell Spiess (Smith Center) 23-8 won by decision over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 20-8 (Dec 7-2)
220 - Brandon Parker (14-11) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 14-11 won by fall over Tuker Davis (Chanute) 13-13 (Fall 3:59)
• Quarterfinal - Jack Lott (Marysville High School) 21-3 won by decision over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 14-11 (Dec 7-3)
• Cons. Round 2 - Will Penrod (Hill City) 4-4 won by decision over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 14-11 (Dec 4-3)
285 - Adam Henely (13-11) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Adam Henely (Abilene) 13-11 won by fall over Dalton Owen (Concordia) 8-12 (Fall 5:06)
• Quarterfinal - Logan McDonald (Clay Center) 21-5 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 13-11 (Fall 1:03)
• Cons. Round 2 - Adam Henely (Abilene) 13-11 won by fall over JJ Quimpo-Duque Jr, Alexander (Smith Center) 2-12 (Fall 0:49)
• Cons. Round 3 - Adam Henely (Abilene) 13-11 won by fall over Thayn Walt (Hill City) 12-12 (Fall 2:19)
• Cons. Semi - Creighton Johnson (Beloit) 19-1 won by decision over Adam Henely (Abilene) 13-11 (Dec 7-5)
• 5th Place Match - Logan McDonald (Clay Center) 21-5 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 13-11 (Fall 3:56)
