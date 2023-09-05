HERINGTON – Senior quarterback Tyus Becker threw for two touchdowns and ran for three in the Railroaders season opener winner over Wakefield 54-20.
Becker was three of 17 for 80 yards through the air and he had two scores to junior Cameron Svitak. Svitak caught all three of Becker’s passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Becker was also the mainstay in the rushing game as he carried the ball 16 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Svitak had eight carries for 22 yards with a score and Caleb Darrow finished with five totes for 19 yards on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.