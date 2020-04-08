Senior spring spotlight
Abilene seniors Kierston Bauer and Zach Juhl were four-year letter winners for the Abilene High School track teams. Both throwers competed in shot put, discus and javelin for head coach Steve Simpson. Primarily junior varsity competitors through the first three years, Simpson looked forward to these seniors stepping up to challenge for varsity competition this season.
Bauer and Juhl lost their senior campaign due to the COVID 19-pandemic that shut down schools and sports for the remainder of the school year.
