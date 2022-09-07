The Abilene Cross Country teams opened their season by hosting their Abilene meet last Thursday. Leading the Cowgirls team to a 3rd place finish was returning state medalist, junior Eden Bathurst. Bathurst finished 3rd overall by running the course in 22:09. Following her with her own top twenty finish was teammate Arrisa Cathey with a 15th place finish at 24:26.
The Cowboys were led by senior Grant Waite, who finished in 12th place with a time of 18:56 Also finishing in the top 20 for Abilene we’re runners Dayton Wuthnow in 13th place at 18:59, Oscar Espinoza in 16th place at 19:13, and Triston Cottone in 19th place at 19:56.
