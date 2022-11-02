After qualifying for the state cross country meet a week ago at the Topeka 4A regional, three members of the Abilene cross country team competed at the 4A season ending event held at the Wamego Country Club. 

Junior  Eden Bathurst, and seniors Grant Waite and Triston Cottone all represented Abilene High School at the event. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.