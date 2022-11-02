After qualifying for the state cross country meet a week ago at the Topeka 4A regional, three members of the Abilene cross country team competed at the 4A season ending event held at the Wamego Country Club.
Junior Eden Bathurst, and seniors Grant Waite and Triston Cottone all represented Abilene High School at the event.
Bathurst finished off her impressive individual year by qualifying at Regionals in 5th place running her best time of the year in under a twenty minute time. Using that momentum, Bathurst overall finished in 12th place at the State Meet with a time of 21:03:15, for her second straight state medalist season.
“ Eden continues to represent Abilene well every time she takes to the course. She battled some early placement challenges in the race and worked her way up. Those kind of moves can take a lot out of you early in the race but she battled through it and earned her second all state medal.” said head coach Andy Cook.
Despite narrowly qualifying as a boys team at the 4A Topeka regional, individualists Grant Waite, and Triston Cottone both punched their ticket to the state meet by placing 10th and 12th respectively. For Waite it marked his fourth trip to the state meet as he had qualified every year, and for Cottone his third straight year.
With experience from the two running the Wamego course several times over the years, both runners picked the perfect time to set personal time records for the difficult course.
Cottone, medaling for the first time at the state meet finished in 17th place overall with a time of 17:20, and Waite finished 30th overall at 17:58.
“Saturday was a good day for us,” coach Cook said. “We felt our kids performed very well at state and we are extremely proud of them. Triston got out and competed hard on the switchbacks in the first mile of the race and put himself in a position to finish in the top 20 as an all-state medalist. Grant is such a competitor and as a four-time qualifier, ran his personal best at state this year. I was proud of how he attacked the final 150 meters and finished his race the way he always does. These two have been so instrumental in setting a standard of excellence in our program. I’m forever grateful for their work ethic and what they mean to our school and community.”
“This was a great season for us,” he added. “We had several team wins for the boys at Holton, Beloit and Ellsworth. We also had girls team medals at Holton. And we got to celebrate several individual champions throughout the year with Eden winning a couple races and Jack Hunter and Zeb Schultze capturing some JV wins. There’s always things you would like to have done better or that you wish had gone differently but these kids are such great representatives of Abilene and AHS. I’m proud of them and happy for them all at the same time. All in all, it was a good season and I’m looking forward to what we can do in the spring.”
Drew Elliott and Irish placed 8th
Chapman Irish individual, sophomore Drew Elliott finished his impressive season by finishing as a state medalist in 8th place with a time of 16:50:87. The Irish who qualified as a team from the 4A Regional in Topeka, also finished in 8th place in the team standings.
“It is a great accomplishment and opportunity for our guys to run at the state meet,” Chapman head coach Cindy Zumbrunn said. “The last time a Chapman boys team qualified for state was 2001, 21 years ago. It was a great season for us all.”
Class 4A Boys at Wamego
Individuals
1. Eli Gilmore, Tonganoxie, SR, 16:18.56
2. Zachary Arnold, Eudora, JR, 16:31.61
3. Grant Smith, Clay Center, SR, 16:35.47
4. Brady Stegman, Wamego, SR, 16:38.04
5. Harrison Cutting, Wamego, JR, 16:44.04
6. Kaden Lohrentz, Buhler, JR, 16:45.57
7. Blake Logan, Circle, JR, 16:47.90
8. Drew Elliott, Chapman, SOPH, 16:50.87
Others
17. Triston Cottone, Abilene, SR, 17:20.29
30. Grant Waite, Abilene, SR, 17:58.12
36. Darren Klukas, Chapman, SR, 18:01.43
60. Chris Falls, Chapman, SR, 18:46.70
61. Dereck Klukas, Chapman, FR, 18:47.70
82. Raymond Johnson, Chapman, SR, 19:23.29
99. Kadem Hitz, Chapman, FR, 20:52.98
102. Taryn Hoffman, Chapman, SR, 21:10.13
Team Awards
1. Wamego 48
2. Buhler 56
3. Augusta 118
Class 4A Girls
at Wamego
Individuals
1. Hayley Trotter, Clearwater, SR, 19:17.44
2. Sydney Owens, Eudora, JR, 19:51.24
3. Hanna Keltner, Eudora, SOPH, 20:10.05
4. Anna Cantrell, Labette Co. SOPH, 20:16.27
5. Lauren Smith, Clay Center, SOPH, 20:18.82
6. Kayli Myers, Winfield, SR, 20:26.64
7. Irelyn Kennedy, Baldwin, FR, 20:34.62
8. Allison Unruh, Circle, SR, 20:35.12
9. Madison Busch, Augusta, SOPH, 20:46.36
10. Emma Vohs, Louisburg, JR, 20:51.04
11. Lily Brecheisen, Baldwin, JR, 20:56.95
12. Eden Bathurst, Abilene, JR, 21:03.15
Team Awards
1.Eudora 51
2.Baldwin 84
3.Winfield 87
