The Abilene Cross Country teams had a successful day last Thursday at the Holton Cross County meet.
Junior Eden Bathurst individually won the girls division with a time of 21:31. Also placing in the top ten in fifth place was sophomore Arissa Cathey, and in ninth place freshman Jadence Coyle. The three top ten finishers helped the Cowgirls to an overall second place for the girls team.
The Abilene Cowboys won the team title by having four runners finish in the top ten spots.
Triston Cottone finished fourth, Grant Waite finished fifth, Dayton Wuthnow finished sixth and Oscar Espinoza finished tenth respectively.
Abilene head coach Andy Cook commented: “We improved across the board this week with our consistency and speed. That’s the part of the season that we’re in – just working on ourselves and chasing improvement. I’m really excited about the showing we got from our girls team.
Eden executed her race perfectly. She’s really feeling it right now and looked strong with the best early season run that I’ve seen from her. In addition, all other girls improved their times from the Abilene meet – some by two or three minutes. Just so happy that they all got to walk away with a medal.
The boys also showed improvement across the board. We really can stack up points with our one through five runners and they did that well in this race. I was happy to see Triston bounce back after a tough run last week. He, Grant and Dayton have been such great leaders for us and they showed up in a good way. Team wins are awesome. Proud of the guys for getting this one done.
We still have a long way to go to achieve our goals, but this meet was a good second week checkpoint.”
Girls Team Results 2nd place:
Boys Team Results 1st place:
