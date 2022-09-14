The Abilene Cross Country teams had a successful day last Thursday at the Holton Cross County meet.

Junior Eden Bathurst individually won the girls division with a time of 21:31. Also placing in the top ten in fifth place was sophomore Arissa Cathey, and in ninth place freshman Jadence Coyle. The three top ten finishers helped the Cowgirls to an overall second place for the girls team.

 

