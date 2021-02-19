Basketball Results:

Thursday – Feb. 18, 2021

Boys

Augusta 47, Circle 46

Hoisington 71, Smoky Valley 50

Little River 70, Goessel 37

Minneapolis 64, Ellsworth 48

Rural Vista 56, Centre 53

SE of Saline 60, Inman 55

Solomon 66, St. Xavier 36

Wamego 45, Chapman 29

Girls

Little River 57, Goessel 31

Marysville 58, Centralia 42

Smoky Valley 49, Hoisington 37

Solomon 54, St. Xavier 27

Wamego 58, Chapman 22

Box Scores:

Wamego 45, Chapman 29

Wamego 20 7 11 7 – 45

Chapman 6 8 4 11 – 29

Wamego – White 16, Fritz 7, Donahue 3, Springer 9, DaRouchey 2, Rowden 3, Hecht 5. Totals: 9 (7) 6-11 45.

Chapman – Erickson 10, Jenkins 9, Liebau 6, Adams 4. Totals: 9 (2) 5-7 29.

Wamego girls 58, Chapman 22

Wamego 18 19 12 9 – 58

Chapman 9 4 9 0 – 22

Wamego – Billings 3, Donnely 24, Toree Hoobler 6, Gallagher 1, Pierson 10, Alderson 9, Kucher 2, Trista Hoobler 3. Totals: 12 (8) 10-18 58.

Chapman – Kirkpatrick 11, Frieze 3, Meuli 2, Jones 2, Lewis 4. Totals: 6 (1) 7-10 22.

Solomon 66, St. Xavier 36

St. Xavier 13 6 10 7 – 36

Solomon 18 30 15 3 – 66

St. Xavier – Hall 16, Seaton-Snow 3, Fields 3, Jahnke 12. Totals: 10 (4) 4-6 36.

Solomom – Krause 5, Coup 5, Hastings 12, Acosta 22, D. Hynes 4, Baxa 6, P. Hynes 2, Smith 4, Newcomer 4. Totals: 28 (1) 7-12 66.

Solomon girl 54, St. Xavier 27

St. Xavier 5 11 2 9 – 27

Solomon 16 11 14 13 – 54

St. Xavier – Jahnke 11, Englert 2, Seaton-Snow 2, Lichtensteiger 11. Totals: 6 (1) 4-8 27.

Solomon – Bucchin 2, Thompson 2, Anderson 10, Anderson 2, Ledet 14, Hagen 12, Seidl 10. Totals: 26 (0) 2-4 54.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

