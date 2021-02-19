Basketball Results:
Thursday – Feb. 18, 2021
Boys
Augusta 47, Circle 46
Hoisington 71, Smoky Valley 50
Little River 70, Goessel 37
Minneapolis 64, Ellsworth 48
Rural Vista 56, Centre 53
SE of Saline 60, Inman 55
Solomon 66, St. Xavier 36
Wamego 45, Chapman 29
Girls
Little River 57, Goessel 31
Marysville 58, Centralia 42
Smoky Valley 49, Hoisington 37
Solomon 54, St. Xavier 27
Wamego 58, Chapman 22
Box Scores:
Wamego 45, Chapman 29
Wamego 20 7 11 7 – 45
Chapman 6 8 4 11 – 29
Wamego – White 16, Fritz 7, Donahue 3, Springer 9, DaRouchey 2, Rowden 3, Hecht 5. Totals: 9 (7) 6-11 45.
Chapman – Erickson 10, Jenkins 9, Liebau 6, Adams 4. Totals: 9 (2) 5-7 29.
Wamego girls 58, Chapman 22
Wamego 18 19 12 9 – 58
Chapman 9 4 9 0 – 22
Wamego – Billings 3, Donnely 24, Toree Hoobler 6, Gallagher 1, Pierson 10, Alderson 9, Kucher 2, Trista Hoobler 3. Totals: 12 (8) 10-18 58.
Chapman – Kirkpatrick 11, Frieze 3, Meuli 2, Jones 2, Lewis 4. Totals: 6 (1) 7-10 22.
Solomon 66, St. Xavier 36
St. Xavier 13 6 10 7 – 36
Solomon 18 30 15 3 – 66
St. Xavier – Hall 16, Seaton-Snow 3, Fields 3, Jahnke 12. Totals: 10 (4) 4-6 36.
Solomom – Krause 5, Coup 5, Hastings 12, Acosta 22, D. Hynes 4, Baxa 6, P. Hynes 2, Smith 4, Newcomer 4. Totals: 28 (1) 7-12 66.
Solomon girl 54, St. Xavier 27
St. Xavier 5 11 2 9 – 27
Solomon 16 11 14 13 – 54
St. Xavier – Jahnke 11, Englert 2, Seaton-Snow 2, Lichtensteiger 11. Totals: 6 (1) 4-8 27.
Solomon – Bucchin 2, Thompson 2, Anderson 10, Anderson 2, Ledet 14, Hagen 12, Seidl 10. Totals: 26 (0) 2-4 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.