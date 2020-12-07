Basketball Box Scores
Abilene C 39,
Sacred Heart 34
(Saturday)
Sacred Ht 9 6 8 11 – 34
Abilene 8 8 14 9 – 39
Sacred Heart – Matteuci 15, Bogart 5, Newell 3, Yohe 4, Samuelson 3, Marshal 2, Goss 2. Totals: 10 (2) 8-17 34.
Abilene (2-0) – Brax Fisher 18, Zack Miller 5, Keaton Hargrave 5, Kyson Becker 9, Eli Panzer 2.
Rural Vista girls 61, Canton-Galva 42
Can-Gal 6 12 11 13 - 42
Rural V. 11 17 18 15 – 61
Canton-Galva – Toeus 10, Bell 14, Krause 3, Peterson 4, Craig 9, Eagle 2. Totals: 8 (7) 5-12 42.
Rural Vista (1-0) – Rupp 2, A. Brockmeier 7, Johnson 11, Jacobson 10, Riedy 2, M. Brockmeier 7, Sanford 4, Acres 18. Totals: 23 (1) 12-21 61.
Solomon girls 47,
Burton 37
Burton 6 8 18 5 – 37
Solomon 4 15 10 18 – 47
Burton – Carrillo 4, Dold 8, Hooper 12, M. Dunlary 2, Ryan 3, C. Dunlary 7. Totals: 15 (1) 4-14 37.
Solomon (1-0) – Thompson 10, Tay Anderson 5, Tre Anderson 1, Ledet 10, Seidl 19. Totals: 12 (4) 11-23 47.
Solomon boys 68,
Burton 33
Burton 9 9 15 0 – 33
Solomon 24 20 16 8 – 68
Burton – Not available
Solomon (1-0) – Coup 11, Robinson 2, Hastings 14, Acosta 11, Hynes 14, Herbel 2, Baxa 7, Smith 5, Newcomer 2. Totals: 24 (2) 14-26
