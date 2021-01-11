Box Scores:
Elyria Christian (Boys) 62, Solomon 32
E. Christ. 14 10 22 16 – 62
Solomon 8 12 10 2 – 32
Elyria Christian – Adams 9, Stucky 13, B. Unruh 6, B. Anderson 16, Clark 6, Lundborg 10. Totals: 24 (1) 5-8 62.
Solomon – Robinson 2, Hastings 10, Acosta 8, Herbel 2, Baxa 6, Newcomer 4. Totals: 15 (0) 2-5 32.
Peabody Burns 84,
Herington 64
Herington 17 13 15 19 - 64
Peabody 22 23 25 14 – 84
Herington – Bachicha 5, Becker 3, Jackson 19, Anschutz 4, Rutschman 25, Coup 6, Lingenfelser 2. Totals: 20 (6) 9-20 64.
Peabody – Partridge 5, Young 15, Reynolds 33, Parks 2, Branson 12, Laney 10, Caldwell 7. Totals: 27 (5) 15-31 84.
Chapman (Boys) 56,
Clay Center 43
Cl. Center 9 13 4 18 – 43
Chapman 11 11 14 20 – 56
Clay Center – Floersh 11, Lee 9, Hoffman 6, Glaves 5, DeMars 2, Frederick 8, Siebold 2. Totals: 12 (4) 7-10 43.
Chapman (1-0) - Riegel 7, Adams 11, Jenkins 13, Cavanaugh 10, Liebau 15. Totals: 10 (7) 15-23 56.
Clay Center (girls) 59, Chapman 33
Cl. Center 15 12 13 19 – 59
Chapman 15 8 6 4 – 33
Clay Center – Weller 3, Bent 2, Siebold 8, Craig 3, Henry 2, Ohlde 2, Hammel 11, Edwards 28. Totals: 13 (8) 11-19 59.
Chapman – Merritt 1, Kirkpatrick 17, Cavanaugh 2, Anderson 4, Meuli 2, Jones 7. Totals: 7 (1) 12-22 33.
Marysville JV boys 62, Abilene 55
Abilene 13 8 12 22 – 55
Marysville 17 15 18 12 – 62
Abilene – Waite 9, Cottone 6, Taylor 8, Signer 2, Wildey 8, Plunkett 2, Vinduska 10, Adams 10. Totals: 16 (6) 3-16 55.
Marysville – Behrens 3, Tammer 9, Jesperson 9, Williams 11, Schotte 2, Rh. Williams 10, Lauer 18. Totals: 16 (7) 9-13 62.
Marysville JV girls 34, Abilene 24
Abilene 5 11 5 3 – 24
Marysville 6 7 11 10 – 34
Abilene – Randles 7, Dannefer 2, A. Bathurst 1, Barnes 5, Debenham 1, E. Bathurst 2, Johnson 4, Powell 2. Totals: 6 (1) 7-13 24.
Marysville – O’Neil 6, Meyer 4, Wheeler 4, Rader 9, Ingalls 4, Lott 5, Capp 2. Totals: 9 (4) 4-12 34
