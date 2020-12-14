Solomon boys 63,
Ell-Saline 46
Solomon 13 18 20 12 – 63
Ell-Saline 17 8 9 12 – 46
Solomon (3-0) – Coup 5, Robinson 2, Hastings 13, Acosta 18, Hynes 10, Herbel 2, Baxa 3, Smith 10. Totals: 22 (1) 18-28 63.
Ell-Saline – Names not available
Ell-Saline girls 65,
Solomon 35
Solomon 7 13 5 10 – 35
Ell-Saline 8 19 14 24 – 65
Solomon (1-1) – Thompson 5, Kugler 7, Tr. Anderson 2, Ledet 7, Seidl 14. Totals: 11 (2) 7-27 35.
Ell-Saline – Ditto 20, Rowley 8, Kramer 10, Schrader 7, Backhus 3, Bradley 2, Kohman 4, Frisbie 2, Hardesty 5, Hegker 4. Totals: 23 (3) 10-14 65
Chase County girls 44, Rural Vista 41
Chase Co. 9 9 7 19 – 44
Rural Vista 12 13 6 10 – 41
Chase County – Tubach 5, Francis 1, Monihen 2, Simpson 13, Schroer 16, Hatcher 5, Hinkson 2. Totals: 13 (1) 15-23 44.
Rural Vista – A. Brockmeier 2, Johnson 6, Jacobson 13, M. Brockmeier 6, C. Linder 2, Acres 12. Totals: 14 (3) 4-10 41.
Minneapolis girls 43, Solomon 35
Minneapolis 9 10 9 15 – 43
Solomon 11 7 4 13 – 35
Minneapolis – Cossat 6, Cleveland 8, Cabano 1, Smith 11, Forte 7. Totals: 15 (3) 4-12 43.
Solomon – Thompson 6, Tay Anderson 3, Kugler 11, Ledet 3, Hagen 2, Seidl 10. Totals: 12 (3) 2-7 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.