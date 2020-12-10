Basketball Box Scores:

Abilene C 48,

Smoky Valley 17

AHS 18 11 13 6 – 48

SMYV 3 2 9 3- 14

Abilene (1-0) – Fisher 4, Miller 6, Brooks 2, Becker 6, Panzer 2, Whitehair 2, Timbrook 12. Totals: 16 (4) 4-5 48.

Smoky Valley – Autry 2, Peterson 3, Stamburg 4, House 2, Griffith 6. Totals: 6 (0) 5-7 17.

Abilene C 51,

Silver Lake 28

Silver Lake 5 11 4 8 – 28

Abilene 18 11 17 5 – 51

Silver Lake – Johnson 10, Martin 6, Madere 1, Forgy 8, Lopez 3. Totals: 8 (3) 3-6 28.

Abilene – Fisher 16, Miller 1, Brooks 3, Hargrave 6, Becker 7, Panzer 2, Whitehair 5, Timbrook 11. Totals: 20 (1) 8-14 51.

Abilene C 65,

Rock Creek 40

Rock C. 9 15 6 10 – 40

Abilene 14 18 15 18 – 65

Rock Creek – Lougust 1, P. McCarn 4, Vinduska 1, C. McCarn 2, Bell 4, Prockish 1, Krainbill 8, Welfringer 13, Christenson 6. Totals: 12 (4) 4-11 40.

Abilene (4-0) – Fisher 18, Brooks 7, Lillard 2, Hargrave 16, Armstrong 4, Becker 4, Whitehair 2, Panzer 6, Timbrook 6. Totals: 22 (5) 6-16 65.

Abilene JV 53,

Rock Creek 41

Rock C. 7 10 18 8 – 41

Abilene 17 9 14 13 – 53

Rock Creek – Sturdy 7, Burgess 8, Spiller 2, Whitworth 5, Wilkens 1, Signore 3, Theimann 3, Disberger 2, Dugan 3, Phipps 7. Totals: 8 (5) 10-21 41.

Abilene (1-0) – Waite 9, J. west 2, Taylor 2, Signer 2, Wildey 4, Plunkett 2, Hartman 6, C. west 3, Vinduska 13, Adams 10. Totals: 16 (6) 3-3 53.

Solomon boys 66,

Bennington 32

Ben. 12 9 9 2 – 32

Solomon 20 20 11 15 – 66

Bennington – Nemechek 6, Stowley 3, Mathews 2, Rubio-Borwett 2, Lawson 9, Bauer 10, Greene 2. Totals: 11 (3) 5-7 32.

Solomon (2-0) – Coup 15, Hastings 23, Acosta 7, Hynes 8, Herbel 3, Baxa 6, Smith 4. Totals: 24 (8) 10-19 66.

Rural Vista girls 51,

Lebo 48

Lebo 16 14 10 8 – 48

R. Vista 10 5 17 19 – 51

Lebo – Schrader 8, A. Peck 11, Ab. Peck 6, Jonis 15, Moore 8. Totals: 18 (1) 9-14 48.

Rural Vista (2-0) – A. Brochmeier 6, Johnson 11, Jacobson 8, M. Brockmeier 6, Linder 2, Acres 18. Totals: 18 (2) 9-19 51.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

