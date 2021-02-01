Box Scores:
Northern Heights 44,
Rural Vista 31
N. Heights 13 8 12 11 – 44
Rural Vista 3 9 13 6 - 31
Northern Heights – White 2, Hirricks 9, French 5, Schlimone 5, Smart 5, Boyce 3. Totals: 15 (3) 5-10 44.
Rural Vista – A. Brockmeier 2, Johnson 5, Jacobson 3, Riedy 3, M. Brockmeier 8, Acres 10. Totals: 6 (4) 7-10 31.
Solomon 72, Canton-Galva 55
Canton-Galva 15 9 15 16 – 55
Solomon 18 26 19 9 – 72
Canton-Galva – Names not available.
Solomon – Coup 4, Hastings 21, Acosta 13, Hynes 26, Smith 8. Totals: 26 (4) 8-9 72.
Abilene JV boys 69, TMP 61
Abilene 18 10 20 19 – 69
TMP 14 18 14 13 – 61
Abilene – Waite 12, Cottone 16, Taylor 5, Wildey 2, Plunkett 4, Hartman 3, Vinduska 6, Adams 20, Barbieri 1. Totals: 19 (6) 13-21 69.
TMP – Harris 7, A. Schwartz 2, P. Schwartz 2, Unrein 12, Ginther 7, Hale 8, Rome 23. Totals: 24 (3) 4-8 61.
TMP JV girls 34, Abilene 33
Abilene 14 8 6 5 – 33
TMP 5 5 12 12 – 34
Abilene – Debenham 3, Randels 6, Dannefer 13, A. Bathurst 2, Barnes 9. Totals: 12 (2) 6-8 33.
TMP – Baalman 8, Garcia 2, Basgall 2, Allen 4, Wagstaff 13, Seib 3, Dreiling 2. Totals: 15 (0) 4-13 34.
Solomon girls 52, Classical School of Wichita 25
Classical 4 4 4 13 – 25
Solomon 12 7 21 12 – 52
Classical – Brown 2, Kenas 17, Zickafoose 4, Schanfeldt 2. Totals: 12 (0) 1-7 25
Solomon – Thompson 15, Tey. Anderson 2, Tri. Anderson 4, Ledet 10, Hagen 4, Seidl 17. Totals: 19 (3) 5-15 52.
Abilene 8B 28,
Salina South 15
Abilene 5 9 18 10 – 28
S. South 1 4 3 7 – 15
Abilene (4-3) – Welsh 4, Schultze 9, T. Green 8, Espinoza 2, J. Green 5. Totals: 10 (1) 5-16 28.
Salina South – Wacks 1, Augustina 1, Schrolter 3, Doran 2, Dunshine 5, Carter 2, Anders 1. Totals: 4 (0) 7-18 15.
Abilene 8A 46,
Salina South 27
Abilene 12 13 12 9 – 46
S. South
Abilene (7-0) – Keener 5, Hartman 3, Crump 14, Rock 17, Holloway 3, J. Green 4. Totals: 11 (6) 4-5 46.
Salina South – Not available.
Herington 48, Northern Heights 45
Herington 12 21 9 6 – 48
N. Heights 4 11 8 22 – 45
Herington – Bachicha 1, Becker 2, Jackson 8, Anschutz 14, Rutschman 13, Lingenfelser 5, LaDuke 5. Totals: 6 (6) 18-27 48.
Northern Heights – King 2, Heins 16, Ball 2, Plankington 2, Hamlin 3, Massey 13. Totals: 9 (6) 9-13 45.
Wichita Classical School 62, Solomon 42
Classical 16 19 14 13 – 62
Solomon 9 7 7 19 – 42
Classical – Names not available.
Solomon – Coup 10, Hastings 10, Acosta 4, Hynes 10, Smith 8. Totals: 15 (2) 6-9 42.
TMP C girls 14, Abilene 9
Abilene 4 5 X X – 9
TMP 7 7 X X – 14
Abilene – Adams 1, Bruna 2, E. Bathurst 2, Johnson 4. Totals: 4 (0) 1-2 9.
TMP – Allen 3, Wagstaff 4, Seib 5, Dreiling 2. Totals: 4 (1) 3-8 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.