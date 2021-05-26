The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo is back and Auburn Pharmacy will again sponsor the Bankes Barrel Racers.
Competition to choose the 2021 Bankes Barrel Racers will be held June 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Arena. Any girl in Dickinson County can compete.
The four fastest barrel racers and an alternate will be chosen to compete at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo August 4,5,6 or 7, 2021. Auburn Pharmacy will pay their entry fee. Should any of them ‘place’ at the rodeo, Auburn Pharmacy will pay them the equivalent of the prize money.
Warm-ups for the tryouts will begin at 12:00 p.m. The tryouts will be held in conjunction with the ‘NBHA’ contest June 6th. Contestants will not have to be NBHA members for the 1:00 p.m. contest. However, they will have to pay entry fees, which are $26.00 for girls 18 and under and $32.00 for those 19 and over. This money goes toward the prize money, which will be awarded according to NBHA rules.
Contestants can pre-register at Auburn Pharmacy, 1518 N. Buckeye in Abilene. In case of rain cancellations of the contest, Bankes Barrel Racers will be chosen from the list. Keller Photography will take photos immediately after the contest.
For more information contact Linda Bankes at 785-263-8481 or on her mobile phone 785-479-6426.
