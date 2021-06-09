The Bankes Barrel Team, which will compete in the 2021 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, was chosen Sunday, June 6 in conjunction with the National Barrel Horse Association competition held in Abilene.
The 2021 members are Makenna Stover, DeDe Lorson, Ava Crist, Sherry Johnson and alternate Desiree Thrush. Team members must be girls of any age from Dickinson County.
In Sunday’s competition, Stover clocked the fastest time of 17.162 seconds on her horse Monster. Lorson and her horse Spiderman took 17.801 seconds to complete the pattern. Crist and Goldilocks Badger rounded the barrels in 17.804 seconds. Johnson ran the cloverleaf pattern in 17.909 seconds on LT Jans Miss King. Thrush and Willow’s time of 18.575 earned them the alternate spot.
These ladies will compete at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo August 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Abilene. Auburn Pharmacy is paying their entry fees. If one of them should place against the professionals, Auburn Pharmacy will pay her the equivalent of the money she would have earned.
During the rodeo week, Sherry Johnson is scheduled to compete Thursday as will Makenna Stover. DeDe Lorson will ride on Friday night with Ava Crist running Saturday.
Agri-Trails CO-OP of Navarre provided additional prizes for the winners. First place won an Equi-Tub with second, third and fourth places winning bags of Purina Sweet Feed. The alternate received a CO-OP ball cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.