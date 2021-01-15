Abilene senior Bailey Rock has signed with Cloud County Community College where she will continue her education and run track and cross-country. Joining Bailey at her signing in Abilene were her parents Phil and Annie Rock, her sisters Lola and Chloe Rock and Abilene coaches Brad Hartman, head track coach Brad Nicks and head cross country coach Andy Cook.
