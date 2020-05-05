Senior Spring Spotlight
Austin Mather was to be counted on for running distances for the Abilene Cowboy track team this spring. The three-year letter winner was an alternate on the 2019 state qualifying 4x800M relay team.
“Austin competed for three years in multiple events that included pole vault, middle distance, relays, long jump and triple jump,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “An alternate on our 2019 4x800M relay team last year, we were looking for him to be an integral part of the squad again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.