The Augusta Orioles won their third game of the season as they out muscled the Abilene Cowboys 47-0 Friday night in Abilene.
Augusta scored seven plays into the game on 42-yard sideline run by senior running back Ryan Andrews. Andrews came back in less than two minutes after the Orioles intercepted a Cowboy pass and on the first play from scrimmage bolted 23 yards for his second score of the night.
Andrews made it three for three in the first quarter when he scored again with 2:21 remaining on the first period clock, this time from 15 yards out.
Abilene punted to begin the second quarter and on the very next play Augusta senior Ely Wilcox took a handoff 45 yards for a score that gave the Orioles 28-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
Abilene gave the ball back to Augusta deep in their own territory when a punt snap sailed over the head of the punter. Five plays later Wilcox scored his second touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run that put the orioles up 34-0 headed to half time.
“Augusta is a really good football team,” Abilene head coach Brad Nicks said. “They are big and physical and they are well coached. Their running backs are big and fast.”
The Cowboys could not muster any kind of offensive production against the Augusta defense as they managed just 26 yards on the ground on 38 carries. Senior Caleb Burt had 26 of those yards on 15 carries. Augusta held Abilene’s leading rusher J’Angelo Herbert to two yards in the game. Quarterback Jensen Woodworth who took over for the injured Kaleb Becker ended with seven positive yards on nine carries. Woodworth finished one for two through the air with a 19-yard completion to Nathan Hartman. Both Jensen and Becker suffered interceptions in the game.
Senior quarterback Jett Hand and his replacement 6-3 205 freshman Gavin Kiser both had third quarter touchdowns to ice the game at 47-0 to end the third quarter.
Abilene hasn’t played in three weeks due to COVID concerns and it really showed tonight especially early as the Cowboys were just a step or two off in their timing of plays and Augusta’s size and physicality just out manned the 0-4 Cowboys.
The Cowboys know they must be dedicated in the off-season and the summer months to be in the weight room and be conditioning all year long to be in the same status as an Augusta football team.
“We are not where we want to be,” Nicks said. “To get there we will have to be committed to the weight room and conditioning. We have some guys like Isaac Barbieri who is about as thin as can be, but he has the desire and he is all over that field trying to make plays. We have others but we must get bigger and stronger.”
Isaac Barbieri led the Cowboy defense with 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Robbie Keener ended with eight tackles while Tristan Randles and Grant Heintz had seven each. Heintz had two tackles for loss and a sack from his defensive end position. Caleb Burt recovered an Augusta fumble and Woodworth and Herbert had key pass breakups on defense. Devan Fouliard added five tackles to the Cowboy total.
Abilene (0-4) travels to Wamego (3-4) next week to take on their league foe that they haven’t played in three seasons. The Red Raiders were 22-18 losers Friday night to Fort Scott.
“We’ll go back to work tomorrow and hopefully we can cure some of the injuries that happened tonight and get ready to play Wamego,” Nicks said. “We know they are going to be a good football team, so we will have to be ready to play.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Augusta 47, Abilene 0
Augusta 21 13 13 0 – 47
Abilene 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter:
AUG – 10:07 Andrews 3 run. (Kohls kick)
AUG – 08:36 Andrews 23 run. (Kohls kick)
AUG – 02:21 Andrews 15 run. (Kohls kick)
Second Quarter:
AUG – 11:43 Wilcox 45 run. (Kohls kick)
AUG – 01:32 Carey 7 run. (Kick failed)
Third Quarter:
AUG – 08:02 Hand 4 run. (Kohls kick)
AUG – 04:45 Kiser 38 run. (Pass failed)
