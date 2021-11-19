All-league volleyball teams:
North Central Kansas League
First Team
Ryann Alderson, SR, Wamego; Hali Bloomdahl, SR, Clay Center; Joy Clemence, SR, Abilene; Paige Donnelly, SR, Wamego; Jenna Hayes, SR, Abilene; Sydney Lane, SR, Clay Center; Eva Peschel, Marysville; Bella Rader, SO, Marysville; Madison Ronnenbaum, SR, Marysville; Jacey Schurle, SR, Clay Center; Emma Wildman, SR, Abilene and Megan Wright, JR, Clay Center.
Honorable Mention
Hanna Acree, JR, Concordia; Sophia Cavanaugh, JR, Chapman; Taya Hoerner, SR, Abilene; Maya Kirkpatrick, JR, Chapman; Bella Lott, JR, Marysville and Avrie Wilson, JR, Wamego.
Wheat State League
First Team
Kacie Acres, JR, Rural Vista; Lily Boughfman, SR, Little River; Carley Deines, SR, Centre; Alaina Eck, SOPH, Little River; Kate Ellinwood, SOPH, Little River; Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel; Ryland Hawkinson, JR, Elyria Christian; Tristyn Kremeier, SR, Herington; Aubrey Olander, SOPH, Little River; Halle Rutchsman, SR, Herington; Mya Winter, SR, Peabody and Rachael Zogleman, SR, Goesel.
Honorable Mention
Emma Alt, SR, Herington; Leslyn Kremeier, FROSH, Herington; Brecken Pearson, JR, Canton-Galva; Kylee Penner, SR, Elyria Christian; Ashley Rosfeld, JR, Goessel and Brooklyn Wuest, FROSH, Goessel.
