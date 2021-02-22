GARNET – Chapman sophomore Chelsey Armbruster (10-1) won the 235 bracket at the Division II Girls Sub-State Wrestling Tournament at Anderson County High School in Garnet last week.
Armbruster received an opening round bye and then pinned Baldwin’s Madi Hargett (18-12) in the semifinals. Next in the championship, Armbruster pinned Sabetha’s Kylie Meredith early in the second period for the gold medal.
Currently number one in the state at 235, Armbruster will represent Chapman High School Friday afternoon in Salina at the second annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Last year, Armbruster finished sixth at the meet.
Also wrestling for Chapman were Grace Johns (170) and Grace Mosher (191). Johns (6-9) placed fifth after going 2-2 on the day. Mosher (3-9) lost two matches, both by pins.
KSHSAA Girls Division II Sub-State 2 Results for Chapman
170 - Grace Johns (6-9) placed 5th and scored 3.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Jade Russell (Fort Scott) 17-6 won by fall over Grace Johns (Chapman) 6-9 (Fall 2:46)
• Cons. Round 1 - Grace Johns (Chapman) 6-9 won by decision over Carissa Smith (Atchison) 5-7 (Dec 6-0)
• Cons. Semi - Bryleigh Isch (Burlington) 21-12 won by decision over Grace Johns (Chapman) 6-9 (Dec 10-4)
• 5th Place Match - Grace Johns (Chapman) 6-9 won by fall over Zoe Mitchell (Independence) 11-16 (Fall 2:46)
191 - Grace Mosher (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Americus Harris (Paola) 14-9 won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) 3-9 (Fall 0:52)
• Cons. Round 1 - Elizabeth White (Humboldt) 4-5 won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) 3-9 (Fall 0:22)
235 - Chelsey Armbruster (10-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 10-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 10-1 won by fall over Madi Hargett (Baldwin) 18-12 (Fall 3:46)
• 1st Place Match - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 10-1 won by fall over Kylie Meredith (Sabetha) 11-4 (Fall 2:38)
