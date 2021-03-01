SALINA – Chapman sophomore Chelsey Armbruster finished second in the state at the Girls Division II State Wrestling Championships Friday in Saline.
Ranked first in the state at 235 pounds, Armbruster received a bye in the first round as only seven girls made it to the Salina bracket.
In the semifinals, Armbruster pinned Baldwin sophomore Madi Hargett to reach the championship match. In the finals, Armbruster lost by fall to Buhler’s Emilie Schweizer.
235- Chelsey Armbruster (11-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 11-2 received a bye.
• Semifinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 11-2 won by fall over Madi Hargett (Baldwin) 21-13 (Fall 2:13)
• 1st Place Match - Emilie Schweizer (Buhler) 15-1 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 11-2 (Fall 3:04)
