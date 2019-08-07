Arm Wrestling winners
From left: Ken Rohrer, referee; Zack Hayes, light heavy; Mike Wilson, men’s open; Glen Gordon, men’s lightweight; Phillip Rock, men’s middleweight; Emerald Brown, women’s lightweight; Joanna Erichsen, women’s open; Cristobal Martinez, men’s featherweight; Todd Rohrer, referee.

 By Ron Preston, Reflector-Chronicle Sports

Women’s Light (144U)

1st Emerald Brown

2nd Seahana Johns

Women’s Open (145+)

1st Joanna Erichsen

2nd Alyssia Brown

3rd Kara Wilkens

Men’s Featherweight (144U)

1st Cristobal Martinez

Men’s Light (145 – 169)

1st Glen Gordon

2nd Mark Ekerberg

3rd Adam Gilbert

Men’s Middle (170 – 193)

1st Phillip Rock

2nd Ryan Wuthnow

3rd Jesse Johns

Men’s Light Heavy (194-219)

1st Zack Hayes

2nd Jesse Johns

Men’s Heavy

1st Mike Wilson

2nd Buddy Carpenter

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

