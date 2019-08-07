Arm Wrestling winners

Arm wrestling
results from
Central Kansas Free Fair
Women’s Light (144U)
1st Emerald Brown
2nd Seahana Johns
Women’s Open (145+)
1st Joanna Erichsen
2nd Alyssia Brown
3rd Kara Wilkens
Men’s Featherweight (144U)
1st Cristobal Martinez
Men’s Light (145 – 169)
1st Glen Gordon
2nd Mark Ekerberg
3rd Adam Gilbert
Men’s Middle (170 – 193)
1st Phillip Rock
2nd Ryan Wuthnow
3rd Jesse Johns
Men’s Light Heavy (194-219)
1st Zack Hayes
2nd Jesse Johns
Men’s Heavy
1st Mike Wilson
2nd Buddy Carpenter
