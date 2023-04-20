Clay Center Middle School Track Meet 2023- at Abilene
Results for Abilene – Top 6
7th Boys 100M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 1st, 13.29
Mason woods, Abilene, 6th, 14.05
8th Boys 100M
Mason Eller, 5th, 13.23
7th Boys 200M
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 1st, 26.35
8th Boys 200M
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, 3rd, 26.97
8th Boys 400M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 3rd, 59.39
7th Boys 800M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 1st, 2:25.86
8th Boys 800M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 1st, 2:21.90
7th Boys 1600M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 2nd, 5:40.32
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 3rd, 5:40.98
8th Boys 1600
Corbin Parson, Abilene, 5th, 5:51.70
7th Boys 3200M
Brogan Woody, Abilene, 6th, 15:33.31
8th Boys 3200M
Kamdyn Affolter, Abilene, 6th, 13:28.81
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 4th, 17.60
Jackson Sawyer, Abilene, 5th, 18.68
8th Boys 100M Hurdles
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, 5th, 17.32
7th Boys 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 52.25
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 6th, 54.86
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 2:00.73
8th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 1:54.70
7th Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 4:21.00
8th Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 6th, 4:22.09
7th Boys SMR 800M
Abilene, 4th, 2:08.48
8th Boys SMR 800M
Abilene, 2nd, 2:02.54
7th Boys Shot Put
Brodie Cochran, Abilene, 5th, 32-02.50
7th Boys High Jump
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 2nd, 5-0
8th Boys High Jump
Corbin Parson, 3rd, 5-0
8th Boys Pole Vault
Murphy Randolph, Abilene, 5th, 9-00
7th Boys Long Jump
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 3rd, 15-9
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 4th, 15-06.25
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 6th, 15-01.75
8th Boys Long Jump
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, 6th, 15-11.25
8th Girls 100M
Annastyn Waite, Abilene, 6th, 14.85
8th Girls 200M
Kit Barbieri, Abilene, 5th, 30.48
7th Girls 400M
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 4th, 1:09.77
8th Girls 400M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 6th, 1:09.10
7th Grade 800M
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 4th, 2:50.26
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 5th, 2:56.06
8th Girls 800M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 5th, 2:49.76
Carstyn Smith, Abilene, 6th, 2:49.97
7th Girls 1600M
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 5:58.33
7th Girls 3200M
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 14:15.86
8th Girls 3200M
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 2nd, 15:38.65
7th Girls 100M Hurdles
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 1st, 18.38
7th Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 58.33
8th Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 57.25
8th Girls 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 2:02.38
7th Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 4:53.82
8th Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 4:55.43
8th Girls 4x100 Shuttle Hurdles
Abilene, 4th, 2:12.06
7th Girls Shot Put
Gianna Eimer, Abilene, 4th, 25-11
7th Girls Javelin
Iliana Garcia, Abilene, 5th, 72-00
8th Girls Javelin
Madison Fields, Abilene, 2nd, 90-09
7th Girls Pole Vault
Josie Wilson, Abilene, T-5th, 6-00
Jade Wilson, Abilene, T-5th, 6-00
8th Girls Pole Vault
Bryer Baier, Abilene, 5th, 7-00
7th Girls Long Jump
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 3rd, 13-06
8th Girls Triple Jump
Rebekah Olson, Abilene, 4th, 29-10
Team Scores:
7th Boys
Beloit 130, Eisenhower 117, Abilene 99, Marysville 90, Clifton-Clyde 47, Clay Center 26, Fort Riley 23, Wamego 14, Minneapolis 8.
8th Boys
Eisenhower 140, Clay Center 97, Wamego 58, Abilene, 52, Marysville 48, Minneapolis 43, Beloit 42, Clifton-Clyde 40, Fort Riley 34.
7th Girls
Eisenhower 123.5, Clifton-Clyde 82, Minneapolis 81, Clay center 71.33, Marysville 65.5, Abilene 62.66, Beloit 46, Wamego 22.
8th Girls
Eisenhower 124, Wamego 108, Clay Center 103, Beloit 81, Abilene 49, Marysville 30, Minneapolis 24, Clifton-Clyde 21, Fort Riley 11.
Junction City JV Track Meet 2023
Abilene, Chapman
results (Top 8)
Boys 100M
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 1st, 11.54
Boys 400M
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 2nd, 56.30
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 3rd, 57.83
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 4th, 58.62
Girls 400M
Makenna Stover, Abilene, 4th, 1:13.40
Faith Gentry, Chapman, 6th, 1:14.49
Boys 800M
Seth Crouse, Chapman, 2nd, 2:15.40
Braden Short, Abilene, 5th, 2:21.41
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 6th, 2:22.21
Boys 1600M
Braden Short, Abilene, 6th, 5:27.36
Boys 3200M
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 4th, 11:44.29
Girls 100M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 6th, 21.55
Boys 110M Hurdles
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 2nd, 18.44
Ryan Clark, Chapman, 3rd, 19.04
Ian Sayers, Chapman, 4th, 19.38
Boys 300M Hurdles
Ryan Clark, Chapman, 5th, 47.93
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 6th, 48.21
Girls 300M Hurdles
Aleena Watson, Abilene, 3rd, 59.38
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 7th, 1:03.84
Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman A, 8th, 48.74
Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman A, 7th, 57.43
Boys 4x400M Relay
Chapman A, 4th, 3:54.16
Abilene A, 8th, 4:08.07
Girls 4x400M Relay
Chapman A, 5th, 5:23.64
Boys 4x800M Relay
Chapman A, 1st, 9:43.16
Chapman B, 5th, 10:33.78
Girls 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 13:13.70
Boys High Jump
Carter Rock, Chapman, 5th, 5-04
Girls High Jump
Adelle Lane, Chapman, 6th, 4-02
Nora Kvacik, Chapman, 8th, 4-0
Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 9-06
Riggin Kuntz, Chapman, 6th, 7-0
Girls Pole Vault
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 7-06
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 4th, 7-0
Gracie Hylton, Abilene, 5th, 6-06
Reese Jackson, Abilene, 8th, 6-06
Boys Long Jump
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 4th, 19-1
Girls Long Jump
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 1st, 15-06
Boys Triple Jump
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 1st, 37-07
Girls Triple Jump
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 1st, 32-11.05
Makeena Stover, Abilene, 5th, 28-9.50
Girls Shot Put
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 7th, 25-7.25
Aleah Ortiz, Abilene, 8th, 24-02
Girls Discus
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 1st, 89-02
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 3rd, 80-08
Girls Javelin
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 90-06
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 6th, 75-08
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 8th, 73-11
Team Scores:
Boys
Junction City 150,4, Manhattan 147,5, Chapman 116, Salina Central 114.5, McPherson 46.7, Salina South 36.2, Wamego 35, Highland Park 30.5, Abilene 16.2.
Girls
Manhattan 125, Junction City 118, Salina Central 98.5, Chapman 91, McPherson 91, Highland Park 47, Wamego 41, Salina South 37, Abilene 20
Solomon CKTL Track Results
Girls 200M
Madison Moore, Solomon, 4th, 29.78
Girls 400M
Emersyn Shirack, Solomon, 3rd, 1:11.50
Kilynne McCook, Solomon, 6th, 1:14.75
Girls 800M
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 2nd, 2:52.85
Girls 1600M
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 2nd, 6:34.49
Girls 100M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 3rd, 19.14
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 5th, 19.82
Taytum Anderson, Solomon, 6th, 19.84
Girls 300M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 2nd, 57.12
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 3rd, 57.89
Bianca Whitefoot, Solomon, 5th, 59.48
Girls 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 56.73 (Kennedy Mcmillen, Maya Newcomer, Madison Moore, Lacie McLaughlin)
Girls 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 4:47.28 (Kennedy Mcmillen, Madison Moore, Emersyn Shirack, Kiera Smith)
Girls High Jump
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 3rd, 5-0
Raeann Cordell, Solomon, 4th, 4-06
Girls Pole Vault
Ashley Mead, Solomon, T-2nd, 6-00
Girls Long Jump
Ashley Mead, Solomon, 2nd, 14-00
Briley Rego, Solomon, 5th, 11-10.50
Brooklyn Brozek, Solomon, 6th, 10-11.00
Girls Triple Jump
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 1st, 27-08.50
Girls Shot Put
Ella Duryea, Solomon, 2nd, 29-06.00
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 3rd, 27-10.00
Girls Discus
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 6th, 72-11
Boys 100M
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 3rd, 12.17
Boys 400M
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon, 5th, 1:00.65
Boys 800M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 4th, 2:22.90
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 5th, 2:29.23
Boys 1600M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 3rd, 5:21.00
Perry Steele, Solomon, 5th, 5:51.88
Boys 3200M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 2nd, 11:35.55
Boys 300M Hurdles
Spencer Krause, Solomon, 5th, 47.83
Boys 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 4th, 48.50 (Spencer Krause, Lucas Newcomer, Aiden Shepard, Dakota Rice)
Boys 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 3:57.94 (Spencer Krause, Lucas Newcomer, Dakota Rice, Mykia Finegan)
Boys 4x800M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 11:50.23 (Jaden Gaskins, Logan Hammersmith, Austin Lehman, Perry Steele)
Boys High Jump
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 5th, 5-06
Boys Pole Vault
Aiden Shpeard, Solomon, 2nd, 7-00
Boys Long Jump
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 4th, 18-00.75
Boys Triple Jump
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 2nd, 38-10.75
Boys Javelin
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon, 4th, 136-11
Team Scores:
Girls
Halstead 153, Solomon 121, Hutch Central Christian 66, Hillsboro 61, Canton-Galva 41, Sedgwick 26.
Boys
Halstead 258, Canton-Galva 81, Solomon 78, Hutch Central Christian 61, Sedgwick 29, Hillsboro 13.
