Clay Center JV Track Meet 2023
Results for Abilene and Chapman (Top 6)
Boys 100M
Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 1st, 12.02
Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 3rd, 12.33
Sean Cole, Chapman, 5th, 12.50
Joe Nicks, Abilene, 6th, 12.54
Boys 200M
Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 1st, 24.71
Sean Cole, Chapman, 4th, 25.30
Boys 400M
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 3rd, 58.02
Boys 800M
Braden Short, Abilene, 1st, 2;18.78
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 3rd, 2:22.41
Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 6th, 2:26.66
Boys 1600M
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 1st, 5:15.57
Ethan Gonzales, Abilene, 4th, 5:32.20
Boys 3200M
Ethan Gonzales, Abilene, 1st, 11:43.16
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 2nd, 11:49.99
Boys 110M Hurdles
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 3rd, 20.78
Carter Rock, Chapman, 4th, 21.89
Jack Mader, Chapman, 5th, 26.12
Boys 300M Hurdles
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 1st, 47.20
Jason Mader, Chapman, 5th, 55.72
Riggin Kuntz, Chapman, 6th, 56.65
Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 48.74
Boys 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 4:05.32
Abilene, 4th, 4:08.40
Boys 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 10:04.29
Chapman, 4th, 10:08.68
Boys Discus
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 2nd, 97-09
Jacob Gfeller, Chapman, 3rd, 96-00
Boys High Jump
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 1st, 5-06
Carter Rock, Chapman, 3rd, 5-02
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, T-4th, 4-10
Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 3rd, 9-07
Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 5th, 8-07
Boys Long Jump
Carter Rock, Chapman, 2nd, 16-10.75
Riggin Kuntz, Chapman, 5th, 15-11.25
Noah Hansen, Chapman, 6th, 15-00
Girls 200M
Caitlin Webb, Abilene, 2nd, 29.85
Adelle Lane, Chapman, 5th, 32.48
Girls 400M
Makenna Stover, Abilene, 1st, 1:10.25
Girls 800M
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 2nd, 2:56.12
Kinsey Thurlow, Chapman, 4th, 3:02.67
Autumn Robertson, Abilene, 6th, 3:05.66
Girls 1600M
Autumn Robertson, Abilene, 4th, 6:54.00
Girls 100M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 4th, 21.05
Girls 300M Hurdles
Aleena Watson, Abilene, 1st, 67.57
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 2nd, 59.06
Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 59.16
Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 4:58.56
Chapman, 2nd, 5:21.05
Girls 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 13:01.13
Girls Shot Put
Ciara Edwards, Abilene, 3rd, 25-03.50
Emilee Gaston, Chapman, 6th, 23-00
Girls Discus
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, 4th, 74-00
Girls Javelin
Madelyn Burns, Abilene, 5th, 75-01
Girls High Jump
Adelle Lane, Chapman, 2nd, 4-02
Nora Kvacik, Chapman, 3rd, 3-10
Girls Pole Vault
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 4th, 7-07
Gracie Hylton, Abilene, 5th, 7-07
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 6th, 6-07
Girls Long Jump
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 4th, 12-00.50
Mena Mann, Chapman, 5th, 11-03.75
Alison Gavillan-Pena, Chapman, 6th, 10-10.25
Girls Triple Jump
Makenna Stover, Abilene, 1st, 28-11.50
Team Scores:
Boys
Wamego 121, Chapman 108, Abilene 87, Clay Center 81, Riley County 69, Marysville 64, Concordia 4.
Girls
Clay Center 102, Chapman 81, Marysville 79, Concordia 74, Abilene 63, Riley County 44, Wamego 16.
Sterling Relay 2023
Results for
Solomon – Top 6
Girls High Jump
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 5th, 4-10
Girls Pole Vault
Ashley mead, Solomon, 3rd, 7-00
Boys Triple Jump
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 6th, 38-08
Girls 1600M
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 4th, 6:32.89
Girls 300M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 5th, 54.95
Boys 200M
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon, 6th, 24.98
Boys 3200M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 2nd, 11:10.62
Boys 300M Hurdles
Spencer Krause, Solomon, 6th, 49.11
Boys 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 5th, 3:51.06 (Lucas Newcomer, Spencer Krause, Dakota Rice, Cooper Carver)
Team Scores:
Girls
Little River 109, Bennington 92, Inman 78, Sterling 68, Ellsworth 62, Ellinwood 35, Nickerson 26, Lyons 24, Hutch Central Christian 22, Solomon 14, Burrton 4, Langdon-Fairfield 3.
Boys
Inman 106, Little River 105, Sterling 84, Bennington 69, Ellinwood 62, Lyons 43.50
Langdon-Fairfield 33.50, Ellsworth 30, Hutch Central-Christian 24, Solomon 13, Nickerson 8.
