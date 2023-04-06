JV Track Meet at Wamego
Abilene and Chapman placers
Team Scores
Boys
Abilene 66, Rock Creek 61, Council Grove 57, Wamego 56, Eudora 42, Chapman 33, Riley County 20, Tonganoxie 17, Clay Center 14, Flint Hills Christian 11.
Girls
Rock Creek 82, Eudora 72, Wamego 48, Flint Hills Christian 36, Chapman 33, Abilene 29, Tonganoxie 24, Council Grove 20, Riley County 14, St. Marys 10, Clay Center 1.
Girls 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 12:52.75
Boys 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 9:31.99
Chapman, 2nd, 9:45.53
Girls 100M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 6th, 21.02
Boys 110M Hurdles
Ian Sayler, Chapman, 2nd, 20.09
Jason Mader, Chapman, 6th, 23.35
Girls 100M
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 5th, 14.34
Boys 100M
Kellen Signer, Abilene, 2nd, 12.46
Boys 1600M
Braden Short, Abilene, 2nd, 5:24.10
Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 55.40
Chapman, 5th, 58.98
Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 49.43
Girls 400M
Makenna Stover, Abilene, 4th, 1:11.47
Girls 300M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 6th, 1:00.65
Boys 300M Hurdles
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 2nd, 49.94
Ian Sayler, Chapman, 3rd, 51.43
Carter rock, Chapman, 6th, 52.84
Girls 800M
Kinsey Thurlow, Chapman, 6th, 3:05.26
Boys 800M
Braden Short, Abilene, 2nd, 2:28.08
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 3rd, 2:28.09
Girls 200M
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 3rd, 31.36
Boys 200M
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st, 24.74
Boys 3200M
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 2nd, 11:47.50
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 12:49.10
Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 5th, 12:51.00
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 12:53.50
Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 5:03.06
Chapman, 4th, 5:16.17
Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 4:03.48
Chapman, 4th, 4:06.47
Girls High Jump
Nora Kvacik, Chapman, 5th, 4-4
Boys High Jump
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, T-2nd, 5-8
Girls Pole Vault
Madison Black, Abilene, 1st, 7-6
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 7-6
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 4th, 6-6
Faith Gentry, Chapman, 6th, 6-6
Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 4th, 9-0
Boys Long Jump
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 4th, 17-10.50
Kellen Signer, Abilene, 5th, 15-5.25
Girls Triple Jump
Makennas Stover, Abilene, 4th, 30-0
Boys Triple Jump
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 2nd, 36-5
Girls Shot Put
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 5th, 26-4
Girls Discus
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, 3rd, 72-8
Girls Javelin
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 78-2
Boys Javelin
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 4th, 105-11
Zane Schultze, Abilene, 6th, 97-7
Herington Track CKL at Hillsboro
Herington placers
Girls 200M
Kenzie Castleberry, Herington, 5th, 28.95
Girls 1600M
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 3rd, 6:41.35
Girls 3200M
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 1st, 15:13.90
Girls 4x100M Relay
Herington, 4th, 58.43 (Urbanek, Castleberry, Rand, Pritchard)
Girls 4x400M Relay
Herington, 4th, 5:16.16 (Urbanek, Rand, Castleberry, Hensen)
Girls High Jump
Tyler Urbanek, Herington, 6th, 4-02
Boys 100M
Justin Widler, Herington, 5th, 12.01
Boys 200M
Kris Jones, Herington, 5th, 25.47
Boys 1600M
Koy Mueller, Herington, 4th, 5:26.58
Boys 3200M
Koy Mueller, Herington, 3rd, 11:59.40
Boys 110M Hurdles
Justin Wilder, Herington, 3rd, 17.23
Boys 4x100M relay
Herington, 4th, 50.19 (Widler, Dallinga, Jackson, Begley)
Boys 4x400M Relay
Herington, 4th, 4:23.32 (Dallinga, Jackson, Begley, Souza)
Boys High Jump
Justin Widler, Herington, 3rd, 5-10
Boys Triple Jump
Jeffery Zillyette, Herington, 3rd, 37-08
Boys Shot Put
Mason Mortensen, Herington, 4th, 36-08
Boys Discus
Kwinton Barlow-McKenna, Herington, 6th, 107-05
Boys Javelin
Kris Jones, Herington, 4th, 134-05
Team Scores:
Girls
Berean Academy 161, Inman 115, Sterling 75, Hillsboro 69, Hutch Central Christian 60, Herington 27.
Boys
Berean Academy 163.50, Inman 128, Sterling 69, Hillsboro 64, Herington 49, Hutch Central Christian 34.50.
Hesston and Moundridge win Solomon CKL Track Meet
Solomon placers:
Girls 200M
Madison Moore, Solomon, 6th, 30.01
Girls 400M
Madison Moore, Solomon, 3rd, 1:11.79
Kennedy McMillen, Solomon, 4th, 1:14.58
Kilynne McCook, Solomon, 5th, 1:16.62
Brooklyn Brozek, Solomon, 6th, 1:21.48
Girls 800M
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 4th, 3:00.81
Kilynne McCook, Solomon, 6th, 3:16.10
Girls 1600M
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 3rd, 7:09.25
Girls 100M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 2nd, 19.40
Taytum Anderson, Solomon, 4th, 19.96
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 5th, 20.30
Girls 300M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 1st, 1:01.97
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 3rd, 1:08.48
Bianca Whitefoot, Solomon, 4th, 1:10.17
Girls 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 4th, (McMillen, Mead, Cordell, Moore) 59.75
Girls High Jump
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 2nd, 5-02
Raeann Cordell, Solomon, 4th, 4-08
Girls Pole Vault
Ashley Mead, Solomon, 1st, 6-05
Girls Long Jump
Ashley mead, Solomon, 3rd, 13-07
Briley Rego, Solomon, 5th, 12-2.50
Brooklyn Brozek, Solomon, 6th, 10-8.50
Girls Triple Jump
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 3rd, 29-01
Kaytlyne Hamm, Solomon, 4th, 22-08.25
Girls Shot Put
Ella Duryea, Solomon, 3rd, 28-11
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 4th, 28-06
Mckenzie Rohr, Solomon, 6th, 26-8.50
Girls Discus
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 3rd, 69-07.50
Ella Duryea, Solomon, 4th, 69-09
Caylee Cook, Solomon, 5th, 65-02
Girls Javelin
Caylee Cook, Solomon, 5th, 72-07
Boys 100M
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 4th, 11.64
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon, 5th, 11.73
Boys 1600M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 2nd, 5:33.53
Boys 3200M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 2nd, 11:38.28
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 5th, 12:43.44
Boys 300M Hurdles
Spencer Krause, Solomon, 5th, 48.66
Boys 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 5th, 48.86 (Carver, Newcomer, Rice, Krause)
Boys 4x800M Relay
Solomon, 3rd, 11:39.51 (Lehman, Finegan, Steele, Gaskins)
Boys High Jump
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 5th, 5-04
Boys Triple Jump
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 1st, 38-00
Boys Shot Put
Evan Thompson, Solomon, 4th, 36-07
Boys Javelin
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon, 6th, 119.04
Team Scores:
Girls
Hesston 160, Solomon 131, Elyria Christian 78, Moundridge 71, Haven 41.
Boys
Moundridge 202, Hesston 159, Haven 87, Solomon 52, Elyria Christian 28.
